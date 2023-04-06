Step Aside, Faberge! There's a New Jeweled Egg in Town - Bugatti's Dancing Elephant

The year is 1901, and a new name appears on the infant-like automotive market, Bugatti. The Type 2 appeared that year in Milan, but the project ceased moving forward when one of the Gulinelli brothers died. That was then, and these days, the name Bugatti is known the world over, apparently, even as an NFT minter.
That's right, people, Bugatti has unveiled a project centered around an NFT and a physical object, or as the French like to call such ornaments, objet. However, the Asprey Bugatti Egg Collection isn't the result of Bugatti's work alone. They collaborated with England's Asprey, a fashion, jewelry, and luxury goods brand and retailer that's been around since 1781. They're about as old as the United States itself. Let's see what Bugatti lovers can get their hands on because it looks like Faberge has some serious competition.
To start things off, Bugatti and Asprey Studio have collaborated before, and these eggs are the next stage in their evolution. It all started in 2022, and if you end up on the Asprey/Bugatti website, you'll notice a machine dubbed the Baby Bugatti II, a car that's now getting its own Championships.
The inspiration behind the new project is Carlo Bugatti's words: "The purest perfect shape of nature is the egg." But, things are taken further by following principles established by Ettore's beliefs and way of crafting downright works of art that just happen to look like cars. Thus, the eggs follow design and aesthetic principles to pay homage to Bugatti's history and "creations of Ettore."
Now, each objet has been crafted using an array of materials and methods to create the "perfect" egg shape. Each shell is composed of carbon fiber, and through a "long and complex process," of which there's no mention, the result is a shape free of imperfections. After all, this is Bugatti we're talking about.
If you've scrolled through the image gallery, you may have also noticed another feature floating about on the egg's surface. I'm talking about that "Dancing Elephant." This motif, created by Rembrandt Bugatti, is recreated in "perfect detail" to match the same one found on the hood of the Bugatti Type 41 Royale.
When I say recreated in perfect detail, I really mean it. To capture the essence of this motif, Asprey Studio took a journey to Bugatti headquarters in France to 3D scan a Type 41 Royale. With the imagery captured, Asprey silversmiths were unleashed to recreate the work and make it applicable to such a surface. It's not clear if each elephant is hand-made or if a mold was used.
Funny enough, there's more to this egg than meets the eye, so we continue with a bit of hidden magic. Among the silver latticework, a hinged door can be unlocked and opened, letting you peek inside the seemingly hollow interior. It's here that a scene depicting the Chateau Saint-Jean, the home of Bugatti in Molsheim. Best of all, a complete sterling silver Type 41 Royale Esders is patiently waiting to be scooped up by sticky fingers. Since this is a collectible item, it's best to leave it intact as when you first received it.
What I found rather neat is that each NFT artwork matches the egg it came with, as the equation used to shape the objet is used to generate your NFT. Asprey and Bugatti also mention that this is one way to ensure your collectible will last for as long as there's electricity to keep the blockchain alive.
Finally, I want you to take a moment and try and figure out just how much these buggers will run collectors. According to NFTnow, eggs numbered 1-100 will be up for grabs ranging from $20K (€18,300 at current exchange rates)to $50K (€45,800), and the remaining handful of 111 will be selling for around $200K (€183,000), maybe more. Damn those gas fees! Surprised? Don't be: it's Bugatti and Asprey at their best.
Once the carbon fiber base is set and hardened, it's time for Asprey to unleash its own touch and style. Just remember, everything follows Bugatti styling principles and cues. The lattice you see enveloping each egg is composed of the finest sterling silver and runs down the objet's edges to make it look like it once flowed into place. Sure, the sterling silver is going to shine nicely against a carbon fiber backdrop, but it's the diamonds integrated into the latticework that is sure to grab the eye of anyone visiting your home.
Guess what? There's a bit more to these 111 eggs that you need to be aware of. Each one is matched to an NFT piece of art. Best of all, this blockchain content is built upon Bitcoin with the help of a group dubbed Metagood. If there are any crypto minds in the crowd reading this article, feel free to leave your thoughts on just how much good Metagood is bringing about.
BUGATTI and @AspreyStudio announce a limited collection of precious metal objet eggs. The Asprey Bugatti Egg Collection Royale Edition blends the timeless artistry of the BUGATTI family with @AspreyLondon heritage and craftsmanship.https://t.co/ZMEAFtEL8R#ASPREYBUGATTI #ABegg pic.twitter.com/wmZxS0wDnw— Bugatti (@Bugatti) April 4, 2023