What Would You Do With a Race-Prepped Lamborghini Murcielago R-GT?

Lamborghini's all-new flagship supercar is called the Revuelto. It's faster and more powerful than ever, and it builds on the legacy of its iconic predecessors, from the Miura, Countach, and Diablo, to the Murcielago and Aventador.
Every Lambo flagship ever made featured a V12, and the Revuelto is no exception. Only the naturally aspirated 6.5-liter unit is now assisted by three electric motors fed by a 3.8 kWh battery. The total output stands at 1,001 hp, and the Raging Bull claims that it takes only 2.5 seconds to sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) from zero.
Suppose you think the Lamborghini Revuelto is too expensive at an estimated $650,000 in our market. In that case, you should sit down before reading the estimated selling price of the pictured Lamborghini Murcielago. The modern classic machine is expected to change hands for anywhere between €700,000 and €800,000, or some $770,000-$880,000 at today's exchange rates.
But what makes it that pricey? Well, it's no run-of-the-mill Murcielago, as you can tell from the images above. It's in the R-GT configuration, one of just 11 believed to have been built from 2003 to 2009, and it is a full-blown racer. This exotic came to life as a collaboration between Reiter Engineering and Audi Sport, and it was compliant with the FIA GT and Le Mans regulations back in the day.
The enhanced aero is one thing that differentiates it from the rest of the lineup. It features racing wheels and tires, and its body sports a copy of the original livery that Reiter Engineering reapplied during the comprehensive rebuild in 2009 and 2010. During the work, the supercar was disassembled, and all components, including the electrical and mechanical parts, were tested before being put back together.
Chassis #1057 was raced in the fourth round of the 2004 American Le Mans Series in 2004, with Tracy Krohn, the Krohn-Barbour Racing team's owner, and Dave McEntee putting it through its paces. At the end of the racing season, it was sold to Malaysia-based AMprex Motorsports, and it then changed hands again in 2015. For the past eight years, it has been in the possession of the same owner, who is said to have barely used it.
This Lamborghini Murcielago R-GT is on the lookout for a new home yet again, and it is located in Cernobbio, Italy. RMSothebys is responsible for selling it, and it will go under the gavel at their Villa Erba event on May 20. We already told you the estimated selling price above, and for that much money, one could get a new Huracan supercar and a Urus crossover. So, if you had that much cash at hand, would you blow it on this racing-spec Murci?
