Liberty Walk's Lamborghini Murcielago Looks Like a Modern-Classic Spaceship

Lamborghini is on the verge of dropping the veils off their new flagship supercar. Codenamed the LB744, the model replaces the Aventador, and it boasts a clever lightweight construction and a plug-in hybrid powertrain with a little over 1,000 horsepower combined on tap produced by the naturally aspirated V12 and three electric motors.
Thus, we thought most tuning companies would wait for the new model instead of rolling out all sorts of ‘upgrades’ for its predecessors. But Liberty Walk wanted to do things differently, so they took to social media to reveal their latest project, which is a Lamborghini Murcielago with a wacky body kit. Dressed in the new attire, the car that preceded the Aventador kind of looks like a racer, and it’s not bad at all, as long as you’re not part of the purist squad.
Starting with the front end, the Japanese tuner gave it a new hood and a much bigger bumper that now sports a big central air intake instead of the two smaller ones, flanked by the new fog lamps. The nose is pointier, and we can see an adjustable apron, and some flicks added to the sides of the bumper. The headlamps appear to be the stock ones, yet their shape was altered by the new hood and bumper. In typical Liberty Walk fashion, the fenders were widened, and the side skirts are now fatter. There is a new roof scoop, and a giant wing out back. Also, the bumper and diffuser are new, and so are the taillights. The exhaust tips were repositioned, and they now flank the license plate holder.
For a complete body kit, made of FRP, which comprises all of the above, the tuner based in the Land of the Rising Sun is asking 4,800,840 yen (equal to $35,812) locally and $48,008 for abroad markets. In order to secure that set of aftermarket wheels, you will have to fork out even more. The exact number is unknown, and the same goes for the adjustable air suspension that brings the entire body closer to the ground at the push of a button, contributing to the ‘look-at-me’ stance of this once-fine Italian beast. A second set of images, sourced from their official website, shows the Murcielago in bi-tone red and black, with more decals on its body, and a complete wrap will obviously add more to the aforementioned price.
Anyone who knows a thing or two about Liberty Walk can tell you that most of their builds don’t feature a power boost. And since they haven’t said anything about it at the time of writing, we will assume that this Murcielago still rocks the stock V12, which can be either the 6.2- or the 6.5-liter unit, depending on when it was made. So, what’s your take on this supercar, is it a yay or a nay in your book?
Starting with the front end, the Japanese tuner gave it a new hood and a much bigger bumper that now sports a big central air intake instead of the two smaller ones, flanked by the new fog lamps. The nose is pointier, and we can see an adjustable apron, and some flicks added to the sides of the bumper. The headlamps appear to be the stock ones, yet their shape was altered by the new hood and bumper. In typical Liberty Walk fashion, the fenders were widened, and the side skirts are now fatter. There is a new roof scoop, and a giant wing out back. Also, the bumper and diffuser are new, and so are the taillights. The exhaust tips were repositioned, and they now flank the license plate holder.
For a complete body kit, made of FRP, which comprises all of the above, the tuner based in the Land of the Rising Sun is asking 4,800,840 yen (equal to $35,812) locally and $48,008 for abroad markets. In order to secure that set of aftermarket wheels, you will have to fork out even more. The exact number is unknown, and the same goes for the adjustable air suspension that brings the entire body closer to the ground at the push of a button, contributing to the ‘look-at-me’ stance of this once-fine Italian beast. A second set of images, sourced from their official website, shows the Murcielago in bi-tone red and black, with more decals on its body, and a complete wrap will obviously add more to the aforementioned price.
Anyone who knows a thing or two about Liberty Walk can tell you that most of their builds don’t feature a power boost. And since they haven’t said anything about it at the time of writing, we will assume that this Murcielago still rocks the stock V12, which can be either the 6.2- or the 6.5-liter unit, depending on when it was made. So, what’s your take on this supercar, is it a yay or a nay in your book?