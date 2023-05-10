2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro Jumps Out of CGI Shadows Just Before Its Official Debut

While it may feel like ages have passed since Toyota started teasing the impending arrival of the fourth generation, all-new 2024 Tacoma mid-size pickup truck, the truth is their marketing campaign only kicked off at the end of March this year.
It was March 25 when a shadowy silhouette waiting at dawn or dusk on top of a hill for the official introduction was shown to the world – and all mid-size pickup truck hell broke loose following that. Since then, every passing week brought us a 'Taco Tuesday' hint towards what is going on with the 2024 model year – and we are up to the point where we are eagerly wondering about what is left for the official presentation on May 19.
After all, we already know the latest iteration will get a flagship i-Force Max hybrid powertrain for the TRD Pro models, for example. It will also get hearts pumping hard and blood racing fast for outdoor adventurers, as Toyota also confirmed the addition of the off-road and overlanding-focused Trailhunter trim to the family. Hey, even those who only have music in their ears might have something to look forward to – the arrival of the JBL Flex portable speaker as standard or optional equipment with the 2024 model year Tacoma.
Back to the TRD Pro models, Toyota has spared no expense, with hints of rear-wheel disc brakes, Fox QS3 adjustable shocks, and crimson touches on the coilovers. And think of it – this was only in the real world. Of course, the imaginative realm of digital car content creators also went berserk trying to envision the looks and feel of the 2024 Tacoma, even showcasing all cab and bed sizes ahead of Toyota's own teaser with the manual transmission and the Tacoma Access Cab body style.
Now, though, just as we prepare to welcome the new generation into the fold, the good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube have imagined the CGI looks of an unofficial round-up of all of their digital impersonations. Of course, they went through all of the resident pixel master's virtual ideas about the 2024 Tacoma and also produced one last hypothetical presentation of the TRD Pro model jumping its heart out of a bushy trail! So, is that CGI (along with the unofficial color presentation reel) better than Toyota's leaked 2024 Tacoma doing a nice drift in the dirt, or not?
Well, it better be since the best-selling mid-size pickup truck nameplate is getting into serious competition – the D41 Nissan Frontier is now also a standalone model exclusive to North America. At the same time, the Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon siblings are fresher than a midsummer night's dream. And, to top everything up, the Japanese automaker also strained this teaser campaign up to the point of allowing Ford to present the 2024 Ranger competitor a few days prior to Tacoma's official arrival!
After all, we already know the latest iteration will get a flagship i-Force Max hybrid powertrain for the TRD Pro models, for example. It will also get hearts pumping hard and blood racing fast for outdoor adventurers, as Toyota also confirmed the addition of the off-road and overlanding-focused Trailhunter trim to the family. Hey, even those who only have music in their ears might have something to look forward to – the arrival of the JBL Flex portable speaker as standard or optional equipment with the 2024 model year Tacoma.
Back to the TRD Pro models, Toyota has spared no expense, with hints of rear-wheel disc brakes, Fox QS3 adjustable shocks, and crimson touches on the coilovers. And think of it – this was only in the real world. Of course, the imaginative realm of digital car content creators also went berserk trying to envision the looks and feel of the 2024 Tacoma, even showcasing all cab and bed sizes ahead of Toyota's own teaser with the manual transmission and the Tacoma Access Cab body style.
Now, though, just as we prepare to welcome the new generation into the fold, the good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube have imagined the CGI looks of an unofficial round-up of all of their digital impersonations. Of course, they went through all of the resident pixel master's virtual ideas about the 2024 Tacoma and also produced one last hypothetical presentation of the TRD Pro model jumping its heart out of a bushy trail! So, is that CGI (along with the unofficial color presentation reel) better than Toyota's leaked 2024 Tacoma doing a nice drift in the dirt, or not?
Well, it better be since the best-selling mid-size pickup truck nameplate is getting into serious competition – the D41 Nissan Frontier is now also a standalone model exclusive to North America. At the same time, the Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon siblings are fresher than a midsummer night's dream. And, to top everything up, the Japanese automaker also strained this teaser campaign up to the point of allowing Ford to present the 2024 Ranger competitor a few days prior to Tacoma's official arrival!