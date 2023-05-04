2024 Toyota Tacoma Access Cab Teased, All-New Truck Debuts May 19

There was a time when all trucks available in the United States came as single cabs. But for the past 20 years or thereabout, rising demand for the family-sized crew cab squeezed out smaller cabin styles. Toyota, for example, stopped making the regular-cabbed Tacoma after the 2014 model year. A decade later, the mid-size truck soldiers on with either rear half doors for the Access Cab or full-size rear doors for the Double Cab.

14 photos Photo: Toyota / edited