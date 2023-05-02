2024 Toyota Tacoma Confirmed With Effective Anti-Theft Device: A Manual Transmission

Originally a compact pickup, Toyota's perennial best-selling Tacoma rolled out for the 1995 model year as the replacement for the Hilux-based… uhm… Pickup. The second generation was introduced for 2005, and the outgoing third gen followed in 2015 for 2016.
The mid-sized Tacoma shows a few proverbial wrinkles here and there, as expected of a design this old. Fortunately for Taco loyalists and potential customers, Toyota is ready to reveal the fourth generation any day now. The Japanese automaker's North American division started teasing its all-new truck in March, and the latest teaser confirms a certain something that nobody could have seen coming.
It's a manual transmission, ladies and gents! Or – better said – three foot pedals with aluminum covers and rubber studs. They're not the most high-quality covers out there, but that's not exactly the point. Not only is Toyota giving prospective customers one of the most effective anti-theft devices out there, but the latest mid-size trucks to be redesigned stateside don't come with a stick shift. Think 2023 model year Chevrolet Colorado and technically similar GMC Canyon.
There's a slim chance for the Ford Motor Company to surprise us with a six-speed manual in the 2024 Ranger, which is due to start production in August at the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne. But given that Ford's outgoing Ranger doesn't offer a manual – not stateside, that is – don't hold your breath for one.
At press time, only two mid-size trucks currently on sale in the US market come with a three-pedal arrangement. In addition to the soon-to-be-discontinued Tacoma, the other entry is a Chrysler product in the form of the 2023 Jeep Gladiator.
The Gladiator can be configured with a manual as long as you're satisfied with the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6, a naturally-aspirated mill that cranks out 285 horsepower and 260 pound-feet (353 Nm). Toyota's newcomer is allegedly getting a 2.4-liter turbo four-cylinder lump used by numerous Toyota and Lexus vehicles, including hybrids. The culprit is dubbed T24A, and this dual-injected powerplant is more than adequate in a mid-size pickup truck. Ford's Ranger is doing just fine with the 2.3-liter EcoBoost, right?
Higher up the spectrum, the all-new Tacoma has been confirmed with the i-FORCE MAX powertrain. It's not known if Toyota refers to the V6-based hybrid of the full-size Tundra, but nevertheless, we do know that it's coming to the TRD Pro off-road trim for MY24.
Fox QS3 shock absorbers are in the offing as well, plus a JBL-branded portable speaker. Toyota further confirmed a Trailhunter off-road trim, which isn't clear where it will be slotted (i.e., above or below the TRD Pro). There is plenty to like thus far about the all-new Taco, and bear in mind that the best is yet to come.
Based on the Toyota New Global Architecture – Frame platform of the Tundra, the 2024 Tacoma is certain to make its forerunner proud as the segment's best-selling truck. 237k units of the third-gen Tacoma were sold last year in the United States, which is more than the Colorado and Canyon combined (117,016 units).
