More Toyota GR Sports Cars Are Under Development, Says CEO Koji Sato

Similarly to Ford, which is going full throttle with derivatives of the very lucrative Bronco line of body-on-frame sport utility vehicles, Toyota wants to bring more sports cars to market under the Gazoo Racing umbrella. Koji Sato, the man who replaced Akio Toyoda as the Japanese automaker's chief executive officer, didn't offer too many details in this regard.
He did mention that Akio Toyoda, the grandson of Kiichiro Toyoda, has more free time than before in his new role as chairman. In other words, Koji suggests that his predecessor will have a big say in the development of Gazoo Racing's next-gen vehicles.
Emphasis on vehicles because a high-performance sport utility vehicle is almost certain to happen as well. Gazoo Racing currently boasts a four-model range, starting with the GR Yaris subcompact hatchback and GR Corolla compact hatchback. When it comes to bonafide sports cars, the GR86 opens the list with a four-cylinder engine. As for the range-topping GR Supra, both four- and six-cylinder lumps are offered.
Two years ago, when Akio was calling the shots, there was hearsay in regard to a Celica revival with either a battery-electric powertrain or a hydrogen-powered combustion engine. Sato is a hydrogen believer as well, and he's also spearheading the Japanese outfit's gradual transition to all-electric passenger vehicles.
Whatever the future holds, it will be plenty exciting. Gazoo Racing's current four-model range sets the tone with great handling and relatively affordable pricing.
As you're well aware, the GR Yaris isn't available in the United States. There is no place for such a vehicle in this part of the world as demand keeps rising for crossovers and trucks. A pretty different animal from lesser variants of the Yaris, the hot hatchback uses the same 1.6L turbo three-pot lump as the GR Corolla.
It's a little more powerful in the compact sibling, though, because the GR Corolla is understandably heavier. Toyota has recently confirmed that the Circuit Edition is returning for the 2024 model year in the United States of America. Slotted right below the limited-production Morizo Edition, the GR Corolla Circuit Edition could soldier on for the 2025 model year if demand for the 2024 meets expectations.
Manufactured by Subaru rather than Toyota, the GR86 is twinned with the BRZ. Available with either a six-speed manual or a torque-converter automatic that defeats the purpose of a lightweight sports car, the Hachi Roku competes directly with the MX-5 Miata.
And finally, the big one! Wrongfully criticized for being more BMW than Toyota, the GR Supra couldn't be more different than the Z4 in terms of driving dynamics and body style. Based on a CLAR-derived platform, the fifth-generation Supra comes with a rather boring four-cylinder turbo as standard. The B58 inline-six turbo is a wholly different affair, with many peeps hailing it as the 2JZ's modern-day equivalent.
Which one of these Gazoo Racing models is your favorite, and what kind of GR model would you consider spending your hard-earned money on?
