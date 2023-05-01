Vesta Tiny Home Focuses on Style Over Size, Boasts Premium Interior by Any Standard

Tiny houses were once a niche segment in the housing industry but have now turned into a popular alternative to traditional houses. Small dwellings have become a popular housing option for people of all ages and incomes across the globe, and the market is very diverse, so there is something for everyone. Builders have diversified their offering to fit every need, and so models are so well crafted and luxurious that they could put conventional mansions to shame.

11 photos Photo: California Tiny House