Vesta Tiny Home Focuses on Style Over Size, Boasts Premium Interior by Any Standard

Tiny houses were once a niche segment in the housing industry but have now turned into a popular alternative to traditional houses. Small dwellings have become a popular housing option for people of all ages and incomes across the globe, and the market is very diverse, so there is something for everyone. Builders have diversified their offering to fit every need, and so models are so well crafted and luxurious that they could put conventional mansions to shame.
A case in point is this gorgeous tiny home manufactured by California Tiny House. It is called Vesta, after the mythological goddess of the heart and home, and could serve as the perfect tiny home for a single person or a couple looking to scale down their life without sacrificing comfort and style.
The team at California Tiny Houses, a family-owned and operated business that has been building small living spaces since 2014, introduced this model in October of 2022, and they say it was designed to bring together the most requested features and materials from hundreds of inquiries from potential customers. Focused on innovation, livability, and lasting quality, the team is keen to create a positive experience from the very start of the design to completion and even beyond so that customers feel supported in their journey to adopting the tiny lifestyle.
The Vesta tiny house seamlessly combines ingenious simplicity and discrete sophistication to create a comfortable living space that is both minimalist and premium at the same time. It is built on a trailer and measures 32 feet (9.75 meters) in length, 10 feet (3 meters) in width, and 13.5 feet (4.11 meters) in height.
This tiny house model also lends itself pretty well to adding a deck that would expand the living space beyond the bounds of the exterior walls. Moreover, plenty of windows of various sizes and forms offer views in all directions and create a seamless connection between the indoor and outdoor environment.
For placement versatility and access, California Tiny House designed the Vesta with not one but two entry doors, a full light one on the front facade and a second sliding door at the rear of the house. The high amount of glazing allows plenty of natural light to get in and makes the space feel anything but small.
The interior of the house has a simple yet efficient layout, with a downstairs bedroom, a spacious living area, a bathroom, and a kitchen. It boasts a modern design with natural materials, neutral colors, clean lines, and simplistic furniture.
With most tiny houses, everyday functionality is the main focus when working on the design. That's because space is at a premium, and sometimes possibilities are limited in terms of aesthetics. But this is not the case with Vesta. Even though compact in size, this small abode emphasizes style over size and offers a beautiful space to live by any standard.
A high bar table with two stools at the end of the kitchen counter creates the perfect space for sipping your coffee in the morning, dining in the evening, and even working on the laptop during the day.
The living area is not the biggest you’ve seen in a tiny home, but it is nicely furnished with an L-shaped sofa and a wall-mounted TV, creating a comfortable space to hang out with friends or watch your favorite shows in the evening.
The bathroom in the Vesta tiny home is small yet practical, and it incorporates all the basics, including a full-size shower, a vanity and sink, and a toilet.
Interior finishes include painted shiplap siding combined with natural birch ceilings and engineered wood flooring.
The gorgeous Vesta tiny home is available for a starting price of $129,050, and the company is also working on 24-ft (7.3-m) and 40-ft (12.2-m) versions of this particular design.
The team at California Tiny Houses, a family-owned and operated business that has been building small living spaces since 2014, introduced this model in October of 2022, and they say it was designed to bring together the most requested features and materials from hundreds of inquiries from potential customers. Focused on innovation, livability, and lasting quality, the team is keen to create a positive experience from the very start of the design to completion and even beyond so that customers feel supported in their journey to adopting the tiny lifestyle.
The Vesta tiny house seamlessly combines ingenious simplicity and discrete sophistication to create a comfortable living space that is both minimalist and premium at the same time. It is built on a trailer and measures 32 feet (9.75 meters) in length, 10 feet (3 meters) in width, and 13.5 feet (4.11 meters) in height.
Clean, straight lines characterize its exterior design, which can be customized based on the client's preferences. Available options include a version with white painted shiplap and dark metal siding that give it a crisp, high-contrast look. It is paired with dark bronze windows that look very well against the white walls. Dark metal siding with clear cedar accents is another possibility. Bold and rich light gray or charcoal metal can also be used for the roof and body siding.
This tiny house model also lends itself pretty well to adding a deck that would expand the living space beyond the bounds of the exterior walls. Moreover, plenty of windows of various sizes and forms offer views in all directions and create a seamless connection between the indoor and outdoor environment.
For placement versatility and access, California Tiny House designed the Vesta with not one but two entry doors, a full light one on the front facade and a second sliding door at the rear of the house. The high amount of glazing allows plenty of natural light to get in and makes the space feel anything but small.
The interior of the house has a simple yet efficient layout, with a downstairs bedroom, a spacious living area, a bathroom, and a kitchen. It boasts a modern design with natural materials, neutral colors, clean lines, and simplistic furniture.
With most tiny houses, everyday functionality is the main focus when working on the design. That's because space is at a premium, and sometimes possibilities are limited in terms of aesthetics. But this is not the case with Vesta. Even though compact in size, this small abode emphasizes style over size and offers a beautiful space to live by any standard.
Once you step inside, you'll find yourself in the open space kitchen and living area. The galley kitchen is well-kitted out for preparing meals every day. It includes an induction two–burner cooktop, a convection microwave hood, a full-size fridge, and a deep stainless steel sink. Base and overhead cabinets painted a pleasant shade of gray with a luxury satin finish offer sufficient space to store all your kitchenware and groceries and are topped by acacia butcher block countertops. The fact that there are kitchen counters on both sides makes cooking more comfortable. One side of the kitchen overlooks an oversized window, providing beautiful views of the surroundings.
A high bar table with two stools at the end of the kitchen counter creates the perfect space for sipping your coffee in the morning, dining in the evening, and even working on the laptop during the day.
The living area is not the biggest you’ve seen in a tiny home, but it is nicely furnished with an L-shaped sofa and a wall-mounted TV, creating a comfortable space to hang out with friends or watch your favorite shows in the evening.
This house has no lofts, so the bedroom is at the opposite end of the home. It is spacious enough to fit a double bed flanked by two built-in ceiling-high closets for storing clothes. In front of the bed, there is also space for a desk and chair, and next to it, you will find a dedicated space for a washer/dryer unit.
The bathroom in the Vesta tiny home is small yet practical, and it incorporates all the basics, including a full-size shower, a vanity and sink, and a toilet.
Interior finishes include painted shiplap siding combined with natural birch ceilings and engineered wood flooring.
The gorgeous Vesta tiny home is available for a starting price of $129,050, and the company is also working on 24-ft (7.3-m) and 40-ft (12.2-m) versions of this particular design.