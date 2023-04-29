This Tiny House Has Been Designed by a Woman With a Loft Bedroom and a Splendid Bathroom

Choosing a tiny home can be a challenging task. Who is going to build it? Are they reliable? Where is it going to be parked? It isn't something to do in one day. It usually takes a few months only to build it. And then the fun adventure of decorating it and managing to fit everything needed begins.
Tiny living is very portable. You only need to find a place where they accept these homes and travel there. But it might not be that easy to get one. Many people say getting traditional financing for a THOW or insurance is annoying and sometimes even impossible.
This tiny house was built by Nook Tiny Homes, a company in Spicewood, Texas, that does mostly customized builds. They do not have any already-made models that you could get. First, the company will design the home as a 3D rendering. Then, depending on your budget, they will start planning the finishes, from flooring to fixtures and paint.
A few of the models they designed this year include a farmhouse-inspired home, a floating cabin, and a treehouse. Clearly, the sky is the limit in terms of a living space in which you can truly feel at home.
Sydne lives in one of the tiny homes built by the company. She created the layout herself since she is an interior designer. The house has a wood structure, and the first area accessible from the outside is the laundry room. Here, we find a washing and a dryer machine with a long countertop above them. This can be used to fold up clothes easily and is just an extra space to store stuff in case the wall shelves are full.
Having an open-space layout is common practice for these types of dwellings, but Sydne wanted something different. She came up with a great idea to separate the laundry room and the living area but still maintain a connection between the two. She designed a room divider that allows for some privacy while also letting plenty of light in and not wasting precious space.
The living room is on a raised platform for a good reason. There are two drawers that are used for shoe storage underneath it. And since the ceiling stands relatively high, it does not feel like you are cramped in a tiny space. More drawers can be found on the other side of the platform where the kitchen begins.
As weird as it might sound, the L-shaped couch came first in this area, and the living has been designed around it. It has storage underneath and can be used as a guest bed. More storage is provided by an ottoman. Other features of this room include a large skylight, a big TV, and a multi-purpose swivel table.
The kitchen is one of the most essential areas in a house. Having a fully functional one is a top priority. Sydne managed to achieve that while still keeping it simple. It might look like it comes from a dollhouse, but do not be fooled by that, as there are many cabinets and open shelves that offer tons of storage. It is equipped with a giant farmhouse sink, a countertop dishwasher, an air fryer oven, a portable stovetop, and a vintage fridge. A pantry with pull-out drawers was placed inside the staircase.
Next in line is the bathroom. For a tiny home, it has a good amount of space. There is plenty of storage provided by a tall cabinet, open shelves, and a vanity. The shower is a masterpiece. It can be accessed through two doors with a Japanese-inspired style and comes with a tile and wood finish. The bathroom also has a toilet, a round sink, and a mirror.
The bedroom was placed in the loft area and is accessible through the staircase from the kitchen. The steps are pretty steep, but they were designed as such on purpose to fit more storage inside them. There is little space in the loft, and you cannot walk straight, but Sydne still managed to fit a queen-size bed, a long shelf, a wall TV, a one-drawer cabinet, and a wardrobe in here. A wood railing similar to the room divider on the main floor has been added for protection. There is another skylight and a big picture window that offer just enough natural light in such a cramped space.
Although Nook Tiny Homes does not offer already-made homes, each size has specific prices. For example, a 12 ft (3.6) micro-unit starts at $55,000 and a large one measuring 45 ft (13.7) in length can get to over $275,000, depending on the customizations.
Considering how much a traditional house would cost and the fact that you cannot change its location if you decide to move, tiny homes can be your best friend. Of course, not everything is perfect. You would still need to make room for everything that you own.