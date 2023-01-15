Roam Is a Tiny Room on Wheels Designed to Offer Everything Needed for Off-Grid Adventures

However, there are also folks who can’t give up the creature comforts of a traditional home permanently but still want to get a taste of the tiny living lifestyle from time to time, such as when they head off to new adventures on the open road.
For them, Texas-based tiny house builders Nook Tiny Homes have created a compact structure that is basically a room on wheels but includes everything you need for a comfortable experience while on the road.
Aptly called Roam, the teensy mobile habitat is the first tiny “house” project from the company’s 2023 portfolio and measures just 12 feet (3.7 meters) long and 8 feet (2.4 meters) wide, with a 4-foot (1.2-meter) tongue. It’s described as the best off-grid companion for spontaneous people who love the outdoors and tend to hop in their cars on a whim to go explore new and unknown places.
That’s because, despite the seemingly tiny space, the tiny room on wheels is perfectly suitable for on-road living, comprising a kitchen, a small bedroom, a shower, and a toilet. So if you were concerned about the fact that the lack of space would affect its functionality, worry not, as the builders made clever use of the limited square footage.
Despite its simplicity, the room on wheels is sure to win many hearts with its undeniable charm, and you’ll be surprised how much it packs.
On the outside, Roam looks just like a box on wheels, with shiplap on the walls and ceiling. The exterior color scheme is customizable, so prospective customers can choose whatever shade they want for their Roam. There is also a big window on one side that lets us see the bedroom setup inside, while a nice glass door serves as the entrance point. An awning just above the glass door offers shade and shelter from the elements.
To achieve the right balance of sturdiness and aesthetic appeal, the builder went for metal siding, a standing seam metal roof, and life-proof LVP flooring.
The interior of Roam is large enough to house everything one individual would need, and it even manages to sneak in a workspace of sorts. It’s actually a folding table in the kitchen area that would be perfect for your laptop if you need to get some work done while traveling.
The sleeping quarters include a comfortable double bed with a drawer underneath and some shelves for your tidbits.
There is also a small bathroom, and it is separated from the rest of the mobile room by a pocket door, which is nice for some much-needed privacy. It includes a porcelain flush toilet, a shower with composite surround and teak inlay, and a 7-gallon electric water heater. The shower is a standard size, which is a nice addition considering the Roam’s size.
The builder added some shelves in the bathroom as well to hold your linen and towels. And since we’re on the storage space subject, know that there is some underneath the bed as well.
Despite its compact form factor, Roam is highly customizable and can be used for a variety of purposes. It could be arranged as a separate home office or as a mobile business to promote your brand. It’s small enough to easily slide into any backyard or a regular-sized parking spot. But most importantly, Roam can be your home away from home and provide you with memorable moments during your adventures, thanks to its off-grid features, including solar panels, water storage, and full HVAC.
As for pricing, Nook Tiny Homes mentions on its website that the Roam starts at $55,000. As it turns out, a series of upgrades are available, but the company doesn’t give any details about what these upgrades include, so you’ll have to contact them to find out how you can customize your room on wheels.
