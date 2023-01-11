autoevolution
 
Lovey tiny home
You don't see that often a bath and a half in a tiny home on wheels. But Lovey has that and more. This custom dwelling boasts a spacious interior filled with amenities you'd usually find in a regular-sized house. It has a full-size wardrobe, a stand-up loft, and a shed. It's also pet-friendly since it comes with a kitty door and a catwalk.

This Pet-Friendly Custom Tiny Home Comes With 1.5 Baths and a Stand-Up Loft

Home > News > Coverstory
Published: • By:
Lovey tiny homeLovey tiny homeLovey tiny homeLovey tiny homeLovey tiny homeLovey tiny homeLovey tiny homeLovey tiny homeLovey tiny homeLovey tiny homeLovey tiny homeLovey tiny homeLovey tiny homeLovey tiny home
It's fascinating to see what some people can do with compact spaces. Lovey stands as proof that you can fit everything you need into a small place and live just as comfortably as you would in a regular home. The house was designed by Indigo River Tiny Homes, a Texas-based company with more than 17 years of experience in construction.

The builder started with small dwellings built on land, then it slowly moved to tiny homes on wheels. Now, the skilled team from Indigo River creates numerous mobile habitats that match the preferences and needs of every customer.

Lovey was completed in 2019 for a mother-daughter duo. The house sits on a triple-axle trailer, and it measures 32 ft (9.7 meters) in length. It's also 8.6 ft (2.5 meters) wide and 13.6 ft (4.1 meters) tall. Lovey is based on the company's Rambler model, which features a stand-up loft. But before we take a look at the interior, let's see what the exterior of this beautiful dwelling has to offer.

Like many other homes on wheels designed by Indigo River, this unit has a shed that offers owners plenty of space to store away tools, bikes, and other items that don't really belong inside the house. It also has an interesting feature that surely comes in handy for a pet lover. Next to the entrance, the team built a kitty door into the wall, so the fur baby could get in and out of the house whenever it wanted.

Once you step inside, you're welcomed by a cozy interior that offers approximately 288 sq ft (27 sq meters) of living space. That might sound like a cramped place, but its ingenious layout makes it feel bigger than it actually is. The clever design maximizes every inch of space, allowing dwellers to enjoy a nice home stacked with amenities.

The builder managed to squeeze a multi-purpose living room, a fully-equipped kitchen, a queen-size bedroom, and a bath and a half into just 288 sq ft (27 sq meters). You'll notice that the interior features numerous stained wood accents that give this home a cozy vibe. The kitchen is not that spacious, but it has all the appliances people need to cook delicious meals. It comes with a double stainless steel sink and a four-burner propane cooktop with an oven.

There are also a microwave and an apartment-size refrigerator with an ice maker. You'll also find quartz countertops and custom cabinets that provide ample storage space. But that's not all. The kitchen is equipped with a full-size pantry as well. Plus, you can find a large wardrobe – this is an upgrade requested by the owners who wanted to have a little bit more space to hang their clothes.

This area features a dining table for two positioned next to a large window. A few steps ahead is the living room, which includes a sofa that turns into a bed. The living room can double as a bedroom for those with mobility issues that can't use the loft or as an additional sleeping space for guests. It has a large TV mounted on the wall that swivels, so people can watch it from the kitchen as well. From the living room, you can use the stairs with built-in storage to access the stand-up loft.

That's where the master bedroom is located. It has enough space for a queen-size bed platform, and it also has plenty of headroom. In fact, the company mentions that anyone under 6.4 ft (1.9 meters) can stand next to a bed. The loft has a wall for privacy, which features a small opening left specifically for the cat. This way, the fur baby can use the catwalk to go directly into the bedroom.

Of course, that's not the only interesting feature you'll see inside this tiny home. As I've mentioned before, Lovey has a bath and a half. The bigger one is positioned next to the kitchen, and it comes with a beautiful vanity, a standard flush toilet, and a shower. Instead of a shower, people can opt for a bathtub since this is a popular option offered by Indigo River.

The half bath is obviously smaller, but it's just as nice. It has a toilet and a sink with storage underneath. Right outside the bathroom is a large closet area created for a washer and dryer.

Overall, Lovey is a wonderful custom tiny house for two. It's a cozy dwelling that's not only pet-friendly but also packed with amenities. And it goes big on storage space too. You can check out the clip attached down below to see what this little home on wheels is all about.

Video thumbnail


Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

tiny home tiny house downsize mobile home Lifestyle Lovey custom
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories