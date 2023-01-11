This Pet-Friendly Custom Tiny Home Comes With 1.5 Baths and a Stand-Up Loft

It's fascinating to see what some people can do with compact spaces. Lovey stands as proof that you can fit everything you need into a small place and live just as comfortably as you would in a regular home. The house was designed by Indigo River Tiny Homes, a Texas-based company with more than 17 years of experience in construction.
The builder started with small dwellings built on land, then it slowly moved to tiny homes on wheels. Now, the skilled team from Indigo River creates numerous mobile habitats that match the preferences and needs of every customer.
Lovey was completed in 2019 for a mother-daughter duo. The house sits on a triple-axle trailer, and it measures 32 ft (9.7 meters) in length. It's also 8.6 ft (2.5 meters) wide and 13.6 ft (4.1 meters) tall. Lovey is based on the company's Rambler model, which features a stand-up loft. But before we take a look at the interior, let's see what the exterior of this beautiful dwelling has to offer.
Once you step inside, you're welcomed by a cozy interior that offers approximately 288 sq ft (27 sq meters) of living space. That might sound like a cramped place, but its ingenious layout makes it feel bigger than it actually is. The clever design maximizes every inch of space, allowing dwellers to enjoy a nice home stacked with amenities.
The builder managed to squeeze a multi-purpose living room, a fully-equipped kitchen, a queen-size bedroom, and a bath and a half into just 288 sq ft (27 sq meters). You'll notice that the interior features numerous stained wood accents that give this home a cozy vibe. The kitchen is not that spacious, but it has all the appliances people need to cook delicious meals. It comes with a double stainless steel sink and a four-burner propane cooktop with an oven.
This area features a dining table for two positioned next to a large window. A few steps ahead is the living room, which includes a sofa that turns into a bed. The living room can double as a bedroom for those with mobility issues that can't use the loft or as an additional sleeping space for guests. It has a large TV mounted on the wall that swivels, so people can watch it from the kitchen as well. From the living room, you can use the stairs with built-in storage to access the stand-up loft.
That's where the master bedroom is located. It has enough space for a queen-size bed platform, and it also has plenty of headroom. In fact, the company mentions that anyone under 6.4 ft (1.9 meters) can stand next to a bed. The loft has a wall for privacy, which features a small opening left specifically for the cat. This way, the fur baby can use the catwalk to go directly into the bedroom.
tiny home. As I've mentioned before, Lovey has a bath and a half. The bigger one is positioned next to the kitchen, and it comes with a beautiful vanity, a standard flush toilet, and a shower. Instead of a shower, people can opt for a bathtub since this is a popular option offered by Indigo River.
The half bath is obviously smaller, but it's just as nice. It has a toilet and a sink with storage underneath. Right outside the bathroom is a large closet area created for a washer and dryer.
Overall, Lovey is a wonderful custom tiny house for two. It's a cozy dwelling that's not only pet-friendly but also packed with amenities. And it goes big on storage space too. You can check out the clip attached down below to see what this little home on wheels is all about.
