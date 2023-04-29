Urban Craftsman Is a Stunning Tiny Home That Leaves Nothing To Be Desired

One of the perks of tiny houses on wheels is that they open up a myriad of possibilities in terms of design. And while some manufacturers focus on coming up with various layouts to suit different needs and preferences, others are interested in creating unique interiors with plenty of amenities and high-quality finishes to ensure a downsized yet luxurious lifestyle.
Built with comfort and convenience in mind, the Urban Craftsman tiny home by Handcrafted Movement is the perfect example of upscale downsizing. It's the kind of small dwelling that can prove that living with less can actually mean living better without sacrificing style, luxury, or personality.
Handcrafted Movement is a luxury tiny home builder based in California known for imbuing their designs with the coastal craftsman style popular in Middle Tennessee. They have been in the business since 2010 and have built countless gorgeous tiny homes.
Most of the time, people who choose to live in a smaller house need to make some sacrifices, like having fewer people over for social gatherings, forgetting about cozy evenings in front of the fireplace, or getting used to taking showers instead of long baths. But this is not the case with Urban Craftsman, as this charming tiny home is stocked with amenities to the brim, has lots of unique and beautiful touches that give it a high-end look, and leaves nothing to be desired.
The exterior of Urban Craftsman might seem dull with its gray walls clad in board & batten siding with Pacific Red Cedar details and the typical seam metal roof, but once you step inside, you will be amazed by the incredible attention to detail. Some of the standout features you will notice right away are the navy blue wall paneling, the herringbone hardwood floors, and the solid oak butcher block countertops in the kitchen. These design elements, combined with vintage furniture, dark salvaged timber beams, columns, and rafters, might remind you of the charm of historic homes.
While in most tiny homes, the entrance door leads directly into the kitchen, in this case, you will step into a small and cozy living area furnished with a vintage leather couch, a working electric fireplace under a salvaged oak wood mantle, and a wall-mounted TV.
The kitchen is equipped with a farmhouse ceramic sink with copper faucet, a propane four-burner range, and a hood fan with integrated storage. There are no overhead cabinets, but open shelves decorate the walls above the counters. There is also space for a refrigerator under the storage staircase, and a beautiful navy blue storage cabinet sits across from the kitchen and provides extra space for kitchenware and other essentials.
The bathroom is small but just as charming as the rest of the house. Inhabitants can take advantage of a five-foot-long freestanding white soaking tub with shower head and curtain, which is a luxury in tiny homes. A low-flow toilet, a custom vanity with integrated storage, and a large sink round up the bathroom setting.
The Urban Craftsman tiny house is not only charming and eye-catching but also efficient and functional. It gets power from a standard RV-style hookup, while hot water comes from a tankless propane water heater. Storage is also well taken care of by the second loft and the staircase with integrated storage.
In a market flooded with homogeneous tiny houses, Handcrafted Movement goes against the grain by developing and building one-off designs that stand out from the crowd through their perfect balance between form and function. Urban Craftsman is a testament to their commitment to quality and craftsmanship.
This compact tiny house offers just 290 square feet of livable space but packs more charm and style than many conventional houses. It sits on a 26-foot by 8.5-foot double-axle Iron Eagle trailer and includes an open main floor with a kitchen and living area, a bathroom, a sleeping loft, and a storage loft.
While in most tiny homes, the entrance door leads directly into the kitchen, in this case, you will step into a small and cozy living area furnished with a vintage leather couch, a working electric fireplace under a salvaged oak wood mantle, and a wall-mounted TV.
Two steps away is the beautiful and functional kitchen and dining area. This space is a great example of how downsizing is all about getting smarter and maximizing a room's function with multi-purpose pieces of furniture. The butcher block kitchen counter extends into a tiny, curved breakfast nook, complete with a built-in leather seat and bronze bar stools. It's such a nice addition and can be used as a breakfast bar in the morning, a working space during the day, and a dining area in the evening.
The bedroom loft can be reached via the staircase and is the brightest sleeping space we've seen in a tiny dwelling. That’s thanks to two large windows and the vented skylight above the queen-size bed, which not only allows for night-time stargazing but also lets plenty of natural light to pass in during the day. A long, narrow shelf next to the bed serves as a nightstand, while the ceiling-mounted rack is a unique clothing storage solution. Another interesting design element is the loft divider made of copper.
