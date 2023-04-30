Oversize Serenity Tiny House Is a Beautiful Study in Contrast and Comfort

Downsizing remains the word du jour, and it will probably continue to take center stage for as long as the housing and economic crisis lasts if not more. Tiny living, once a niche segment of the housing market, is now proving a viable alternative for long-term residence, offering the welcome bonus of mobility and convenience.
By definition, downsizing means scaling down in all aspects of your personal life so you can fit it inside a compact, preferably mobile home. Tiny houses are the number one example of downsizing, and their popularity these days is easily understood if you take into account the increasing number of people working from home and willing to take their home, work, and entire existence on the road in the long term.
As a rule, tiny houses are all about everyday functionality. When you have such a compact space to work with, there's only so much you can do in terms of aesthetics or a fancy design. In other words, tiny houses are designed to be functional first and good-looking second. The Serenity is the exception to that rule, especially in this price category: it's a great-looking tiny with an unmistakable design and minimalist but very comfortable interior.
Bathed in natural light from all sides by means of oversize glazing, including picture windows, tri-fold doors, or sliding French doors, the Serenity features extra-high ceilings in the living room. The kitchen to the right is a gigantic U-shaped one, with all the appliances you could fit inside a city apartment, if not more: a residential fridge, a four-burner cooktop, and even a drawer dishwasher. The second video available at the bottom of the page shows how Cindy and Kraig customized their standard Serenity to add extra functionality.
Cindy and Kraig's Serenity is completely off-grid, relying on solar panels for electricity and a natural spring for water. The cooktop and oven run on gas. Cindy and Kraig are working towards a certain level of self-sufficiency for food as well, by means of a garden. They plan to add a large deck up front to expand the interior space and already have a mudroom slash sheltered deck out back, right outside the bathroom door. They also have a storage shed out back, which holds clothes racks and stuff they have left over from their previous life in the city, and which doubles as a utility room.
The Serenity is fully insulated and relies on a mini-split for AC and heating. Prices for a standard unit start at NZD 245,000 (US$151,500), including tax. Cindy and Kraig say they paid NZD 200,000 (US$123,700) for theirs, probably because theirs is also one of the first units of the model. Considering the amount of space and features available, it's on the affordable side compared to units from other builders.