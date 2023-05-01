Family-Sized Tiny With Two Lofts Has All the Qualities of a Dream Home

The collaboration between a British brand and an Australian one brings stylish, durable, and well-equipped tiny homes to folks all over the UK. The largest model in the Qube Eco Tiny Homes portfolio is a two-loft bedroom house on wheels suitable for almost anything, including permanent living for an entire family.
According to a recent study, one positive factor and a negative one are estimated to become the primary growth factors for the European tiny homes market. On the one hand, individuals and communities are demonstrating an increased awareness related to environmental protection, leading to a growing interest in alternatives with a smaller impact on the natural surroundings.
On the other hand, economic factors such as higher living costs and interest rates are pushing people to look for affordable housing alternatives. The small-house movement offers choices that require less space, fewer building costs, and great location-wise flexibility. Once built, tiny homes contribute to significant savings regarding everyday living costs and maintenance. More people are opting for self-sufficient versions that help bring down prices even more.
These factors seem to indicate that the tiny house trend will only continue to grow throughout this decade. Single people and adventurous couples quickly embrace it, but is it the same for families? Some argue that homes on wheels are incompatible with large families. Others believe these small dwellings are versatile and can suit any needs.
The Qube is a family-run business in the UK. It started in 2007 with luxury garden studios and included modular buildings and tiny sustainable homes. Today, it builds tiny homes for people in the UK and Ireland in partnership with a well-known Australian designer, Eco Tiny Homes.
The Qube team builds these stylish and efficient homes at its workshop in Northamptonshire, focusing on quality materials and sustainable features. The maximum dimensions for a trailer-based house are seven meters (23 feet) in length, 2.4 meters (7.8 feet) in width, and 4.3 meters (14 feet) in height from ground to ridge.
This 23-foot Qube tiny house is ideal for a family since it can comfortably sleep up to four people in two equally-large loft bedrooms. The bedrooms offer space for a king-size bed and are fitted with discrete LED lighting, large windows for cross-ventilation, plus a beautiful skylight roof window. Future owners can choose between carpet and commercial-grade vinyl-plank flooring and add black-out blinds.
The living area also maximizes space. Thanks to the open-space layout, customers can easily personalize it with their own choice of furniture. It's big enough to include a dining table (always a plus when it comes to tiny spaces) and a TV.
The turnkey version comes with a custom-made sofa that doubles as a storage solution and a compact table on a stainless steel post. The large windows all around keep the entire area well-lit and ventilated, making it the perfect spot for family relaxation.
All the Qube Eco Tiny Homes come with a premium kitchen. The beautiful furniture includes generous cabinets, overhead cabinets with a twist (LED strip lighting), and soft-close drawers. The elegant timber countertop makes this look even more like a traditional family kitchen. It can easily serve as a breakfast bar, with great window views.
In addition to the multi-directional shower head and framed screen with a pivot door, it reveals a cute built-in shaving cabinet. The vanity splashback and aqua panel-covered shower walls protect the space against water damage. Ventilation-wise, the bathroom features a double-glazed frosted sliding window and an optional exhaust fan.
The standard Qube tiny homes are all fitted with a solar and wind/mains hybrid electrical system. The solar/wind system with battery storage is used for the lights. In contrast, conventional power is used for all the appliances. However, customers can choose to amp up the solar system for more autonomy.
The 23-foot Qube tiny starts at £60,000 ($75,300) and can be built in eight to 12 weeks, depending on the customization requirements and the demand. Primarily meant as a minimalistic yet comfortable family home, this model would also work great as a weekend retreat or a rental - tiny home tourism is increasingly popular worldwide.
On the other hand, economic factors such as higher living costs and interest rates are pushing people to look for affordable housing alternatives. The small-house movement offers choices that require less space, fewer building costs, and great location-wise flexibility. Once built, tiny homes contribute to significant savings regarding everyday living costs and maintenance. More people are opting for self-sufficient versions that help bring down prices even more.
These factors seem to indicate that the tiny house trend will only continue to grow throughout this decade. Single people and adventurous couples quickly embrace it, but is it the same for families? Some argue that homes on wheels are incompatible with large families. Others believe these small dwellings are versatile and can suit any needs.
Two-loft bedroom homes on wheels aren't the classic version of a tiny house. Still, they have become increasingly popular in the past few years. This generous configuration makes them more adequate for long-term family living compared to other mobile dwellings. They feel more like traditional homes, boasting a generous kitchen, a living area, two decent-sized bedrooms, and sufficient storage.
The Qube is a family-run business in the UK. It started in 2007 with luxury garden studios and included modular buildings and tiny sustainable homes. Today, it builds tiny homes for people in the UK and Ireland in partnership with a well-known Australian designer, Eco Tiny Homes.
The Qube team builds these stylish and efficient homes at its workshop in Northamptonshire, focusing on quality materials and sustainable features. The maximum dimensions for a trailer-based house are seven meters (23 feet) in length, 2.4 meters (7.8 feet) in width, and 4.3 meters (14 feet) in height from ground to ridge.
This 23-foot Qube tiny house is ideal for a family since it can comfortably sleep up to four people in two equally-large loft bedrooms. The bedrooms offer space for a king-size bed and are fitted with discrete LED lighting, large windows for cross-ventilation, plus a beautiful skylight roof window. Future owners can choose between carpet and commercial-grade vinyl-plank flooring and add black-out blinds.
Discrete railings instead of protection walls keep the space open and airy. The connection to the ground floor is made through either a solid staircase with built-in storage or a simple ladder with an additional railing on the wall for more safety. One of the rooms sits above the bathroom, while the other is above the living area.
The living area also maximizes space. Thanks to the open-space layout, customers can easily personalize it with their own choice of furniture. It's big enough to include a dining table (always a plus when it comes to tiny spaces) and a TV.
The turnkey version comes with a custom-made sofa that doubles as a storage solution and a compact table on a stainless steel post. The large windows all around keep the entire area well-lit and ventilated, making it the perfect spot for family relaxation.
All the Qube Eco Tiny Homes come with a premium kitchen. The beautiful furniture includes generous cabinets, overhead cabinets with a twist (LED strip lighting), and soft-close drawers. The elegant timber countertop makes this look even more like a traditional family kitchen. It can easily serve as a breakfast bar, with great window views.
When it comes to appliances, this Qube Tiny doesn't disappoint. The kitchen boasts a two-burner gas cooktop, electric oven, large fridge, and 12V range hood. The bathroom is also surprisingly well-equipped.
In addition to the multi-directional shower head and framed screen with a pivot door, it reveals a cute built-in shaving cabinet. The vanity splashback and aqua panel-covered shower walls protect the space against water damage. Ventilation-wise, the bathroom features a double-glazed frosted sliding window and an optional exhaust fan.
The standard Qube tiny homes are all fitted with a solar and wind/mains hybrid electrical system. The solar/wind system with battery storage is used for the lights. In contrast, conventional power is used for all the appliances. However, customers can choose to amp up the solar system for more autonomy.
The 23-foot Qube tiny starts at £60,000 ($75,300) and can be built in eight to 12 weeks, depending on the customization requirements and the demand. Primarily meant as a minimalistic yet comfortable family home, this model would also work great as a weekend retreat or a rental - tiny home tourism is increasingly popular worldwide.