2024 Toyota GR Corolla Circuit Edition Confirmed, 2025 Model Under Consideration

The GR Corolla launched in 2022 as a 2023 model in three specifications: the $35,900 Core, $42,900 Circuit Edition, and $49,900 Morizo Edition. The latter is a rare breed, with Toyota building only 200 numbered units.
Morizo is the racing alias used by Akio Toyoda, the big kahuna of Toyota. He’s going to step down from his role within the Japanese automaker on April 1st, handing over the reins to Lexus and Gazoo Racing head Koji Sato.
The Morizo Edition isn’t returning for the 2024 model year, but on the upside, Toyota has confirmed that it’s going to continue making the Circuit Edition. It will be joined by the Core, and Toyota is also pondering whether the Circuit Edition should be produced beyond 2025.
Reading between the lines, its existence depends exclusively on demand. If the 2024 model sells poorly due to changing preferences in hot hatchbacks (Honda Civic Type R, anyone?) or dealer markups, there’s no denying that the Circuit Edition will be discontinued.
The 2023 Toyota GR Corolla Circuit Edition will be produced to U.S. specification in approximately 1,500 copies according to the Japanese automaker. The first units are due to arrive at dealers this coming spring.
The 2024 Toyota Corolla GR Circuit Edition has been confirmed to carry over some of the standard features of the 2023, although complete details aren’t yet available. They’ll be announced in the second half of the year.
This being said, the question is, what makes the GR Corolla such a special machine in the compact hot hatchback segment? For starters, it sports a trick all-wheel-drive system and a three-cylinder turbo. The flared wheel arches further add to its appeal, together with the generous selection of standard bits and bobs.
Priced at $35,900 excluding destination charge, the GR Corolla Core is equipped with four- and two-piston aluminum fixed-caliper disc brakes. The 14- and 11.7-inch brake rotors are joined by 18-inch black alloys mounted with high-performance tires from Michelin.
A 12.3-inch digital multi-information display also needs to be mentioned, along with the Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 safety and driver-assist suite. The finishing touch is a one-year National Auto Sport Association complimentary membership, which includes a free High Performance Driving Experience. Not bad at all, huh?
The easiest way of telling the Circuit Edition apart from the Core is the carbon-fiber roof, which – to my knowledge – is an exclusive feature in the AWD compact hot hatchback segment as of February 2023. Red brake calipers, front and rear Torsen limited-slip diffs, heated seats, and a better audio system are standard as well.
As opposed to the 295 pound-feet (400 Nm) of torque produced by the Morizo Edition’s 1.6-liter engine, the Circuit Edition and Core belt out 273 pound-feet (370 Nm) between 3,000 and 5,000 revolutions per minute. All three variants available for 2023 are rated 300 horsepower at 6,500 revolutions per minute. For a three-cylinder engine, that’s pretty sweet by all accounts.
