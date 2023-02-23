Camaro Owner Pulls a Civic Type R, Gets All the Canards in Town on Speed Dial

We thought LOL-tuning 101 for the Chevrolet Camaro comprised those Bumblebee-wannabe mods, but boy we were wrong. We were so wrong that we’re trying to forget about this one, and get rid of the sour taste embedded deeply into our minds as a result of looking at it.
Registered in the sunny state of California, judging by the partially visible rear license plate, this once-fine muscle car has gone down the ridiculous road by being fitted with all sorts of canards. The ones at the front make it look like a delicate
wallflower snowplow, and those at the rear kind of give it Batmobile vibes, if Batman had no taste in vehicles whatsoever.
There is a simply-too-big diffuser, with multiple sharp fins, and attachments to the sides of the rear bumper. The fender flares have a bolt-on design, something that we’re usually used to seeing on Liberty Walk’s projects, and the ones at the front appear to have been artificially swollen too. A drift car-like wing covers most of the back end, and it is doubled by an oversized ducktail spoiler mounted on the trunk lid, with custom decals on it.
More stickers are visible on the front quarter panels, lower parts of the doors, and on the rear windscreen. That massive wing has something written on it too, yet we cannot tell what due to the angle. The OEM wheels were replaced with new ones, and they were wrapped in fresh tires with white branding. This color also provides some contrast to the chameleon look of the exterior, which mixes various green and purple hues up front, with green in the middle, and more purple at the back. Complete with that giant scoop, the hood came from the aftermarket world, and it hides more colorful modifications under it.
To the middle-aged crowd, this Chevrolet Camaro is truly laughable, and this writer wouldn’t be caught dead in such a hideous ride, as the public transport seems like a better alternative. However, we can totally understand how some of our younger readers could get behind this build, as there is also something special about it. And no, we don’t mean the scissor doors, which don’t look good on any car that didn’t have them from the factory (ahem, Lambos), nor the multitude and placement of the canards, but something overall.
Honestly, it would have looked much better with only the swollen fenders and that ducktail spoiler in place for a more exotic stance, and we’ve got to hand it to the owner for the wrapping because it’s not bad at all. These images sparked a lot of controversy on Reddit, which is where we found them, with the car getting some love and a more-than-equal amount of hate too. Where do you stand?
There is a simply-too-big diffuser, with multiple sharp fins, and attachments to the sides of the rear bumper. The fender flares have a bolt-on design, something that we’re usually used to seeing on Liberty Walk’s projects, and the ones at the front appear to have been artificially swollen too. A drift car-like wing covers most of the back end, and it is doubled by an oversized ducktail spoiler mounted on the trunk lid, with custom decals on it.
More stickers are visible on the front quarter panels, lower parts of the doors, and on the rear windscreen. That massive wing has something written on it too, yet we cannot tell what due to the angle. The OEM wheels were replaced with new ones, and they were wrapped in fresh tires with white branding. This color also provides some contrast to the chameleon look of the exterior, which mixes various green and purple hues up front, with green in the middle, and more purple at the back. Complete with that giant scoop, the hood came from the aftermarket world, and it hides more colorful modifications under it.
To the middle-aged crowd, this Chevrolet Camaro is truly laughable, and this writer wouldn’t be caught dead in such a hideous ride, as the public transport seems like a better alternative. However, we can totally understand how some of our younger readers could get behind this build, as there is also something special about it. And no, we don’t mean the scissor doors, which don’t look good on any car that didn’t have them from the factory (ahem, Lambos), nor the multitude and placement of the canards, but something overall.
Honestly, it would have looked much better with only the swollen fenders and that ducktail spoiler in place for a more exotic stance, and we’ve got to hand it to the owner for the wrapping because it’s not bad at all. These images sparked a lot of controversy on Reddit, which is where we found them, with the car getting some love and a more-than-equal amount of hate too. Where do you stand?