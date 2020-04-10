Widebody Bumblebee Camaro Witwicky JDM Special

But we did find a build that seems to blend both worlds and people already show a lot of interest on social media. Meet the @tfbeecamaro, a 2012 Camaro 2SS that's been heavily customized.
In stock form, it looks exactly like the movie version of Bumblebee, a bright yellow Chevy pony car with black stripes. However, it's also been bagged on some larger HRE wheels.
What body kit is this? Glad you asked. It's made by a Chinese company called MBYTE. We recently featured their amazing work with the Maserati GranTurismo, which has a fantastic following over there. Like most widebody kits, this one features fender bolt-ons. The more distinctive parts are the many black wings and the adjustable chin splitter.
Lambo doors are certainly not what you'd expect on a Camaro. We featured a set like this many years ago, and I believe it retails for about $2,000 for the set. Custom headlights have also been installed, with a halo that's much closer to the current Camaro than the average 5th-gen. These could be the Oracle RGB Demon Eyes, but we might be wrong.
If you also include the Autobot-themed interior, the owner clearly has double the money of a 2021 Camaro, but not double the value.
