Widebody Bumblebee Camaro Witwicky JDM Special

10 Apr 2020, 18:52 UTC ·
Say what you will about Sam Witwicky, that the kid comes across as scrappy or that he has bad values. But he did save the world in three separate Transformers movies and was into cool cars.
Based on his reactions at the beginning of it all, Sam liked expensive European cars that would, in his eyes, get him all the girls. However, we'd like to imagine that if his father hadn't bought him a rusty old Camaro, the kid would have ended up in the riced Civic scene. It seems much more consistent with his nerdy and flashy personality.

But we did find a build that seems to blend both worlds and people already show a lot of interest on social media. Meet the @tfbeecamaro, a 2012 Camaro 2SS that's been heavily customized.

In stock form, it looks exactly like the movie version of Bumblebee, a bright yellow Chevy pony car with black stripes. However, it's also been bagged on some larger HRE wheels.

What body kit is this? Glad you asked. It's made by a Chinese company called MBYTE. We recently featured their amazing work with the Maserati GranTurismo, which has a fantastic following over there. Like most widebody kits, this one features fender bolt-ons. The more distinctive parts are the many black wings and the adjustable chin splitter.

Lambo doors are certainly not what you'd expect on a Camaro. We featured a set like this many years ago, and I believe it retails for about $2,000 for the set. Custom headlights have also been installed, with a halo that's much closer to the current Camaro than the average 5th-gen. These could be the Oracle RGB Demon Eyes, but we might be wrong.

If you also include the Autobot-themed interior, the owner clearly has double the money of a 2021 Camaro, but not double the value.


 
 
 
 
 
