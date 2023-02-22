Inside the 2023 Hot Wheels Case H\: the Eighth Super Treasure Hunt of the Year Is Here

Mattel has recently provided Hot Wheels collectors with some very interesting information about the 2023 mainline series. According to the official stats, we will be seeing a total of 50 new models this year! These include the Volvo XC40 Recharge, the Bugatti Bolide, and the Porsche 911 Turbo 3.6 (964). We also know all about the Treasure Hunt items coming up, but that doesn't apply to the STH cars as well.
We saw the first unboxing of Case G for 2023 just a few weeks ago, but we were already anxious to see what was coming up next. And now we know that the eighth Super Treasure Hunt item for this year is the fictional Glory Chaser. This Can-Am-inspired racer made its debut in 2022, having been designed by Sonny Fisher.
The First Edition model was painted Seafoam Green, while the second iteration featured a Glossy Red finish. While this is one of the more exciting fantasy cars developed by Hot Wheels, it's still not going to be as popular as some of the previous STH releases.
We guess that's why Mattel opted for the Gulf Livery, in an attempt to make this car look more appealing to the general audience. While case H hasn't arrived in stores yet, you'll see the special Glory Chaser on the market already with prices ranging between $30 to $150.
And if you feel disappointed about this discovery, wait until you see the regular Treasure Hunt model. For the second time this year, it's a motorcycle! Granted, the Ducati 1199 Panigale is slightly cooler than the BMW R nineT Racer, but the Arctic White finish just doesn't do it justice.
The only reason we'd mention the fantasy Cloak and Dagger model is that its design reminds us of the '58 Impala we saw last year. For the sake of art, we'd consider buying one, but that's about it. Batman fans will find not one but two different Batmobile models in case H, and one of them was just introduced this year.
If you're under the impression that the Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy is a new casting, you're only 50% correct. While this Matte Black iteration represents its mainline debut, this collectible first appeared in the id series back in 2019.
The latter was considerably more spectacular with a Spectraflame Ice Blue finish and black ID wheels, but it will also cost you as much as $50 today. Case H also contains a recolor of the Dodge Van, but it might be the least interesting one yet. We're still drooling over the premium, Boulevard variation we saw earlier this month.
BMW i8 Roadster was first used in the id series in 2019. That First Edition model was painted in Spectraflame E-Copper, as opposed to the Ionic Silver featured on the mainline variation.
Younger BMW fans might be happy about this release, but we could certainly think of a few other models we'd love to see coming up next. The '89 Mercedes-Benz 560 SEC AMG is back after its Case G debut, which should help avoid a market shortage for this item.
The tooned version of the '70 Dodge Charger is a rather amusing appearance, and this is yet another fantasy-like car we wouldn't mind having on display. While the Fast Saga isn't quite as entertaining from an automotive perspective as it used to be, maybe a cartoon version of the story could turn things around one way or another.
Mattel has come up with a new color scheme for the '84 Audi Sport Quattro. Using black, yellow, and red seems appropriate considering this is a German-built machine. And we're happy to report that this is the 11th variation of this casting since its 2019 debut.
'71 Plymouth GTX was recently featured in the Ultra Hots series, and we've already talked about its two-decade-long history. The new Muscle Mania appearance features an orange body with black stripes going down the sides and we don't see any chance for it to become a peg warmer.
Those of you who can't get enough of the Pagani Zonda R will be happy to see the new dark blue version of the Italian racer. Mattel has already included this casting in the Speed Machines series, but we can only hope that a Car Culture or Boulevard variation will be released sometime this year.
The fourth variation of the 1988 Pro Street Thunderbird is out now, featuring a mix of black and gold all around. It's not as boring as the earlier model we saw this year, but the ZAMAC iteration is bound to be more popular overall. Mattel is also testing the waters with a new color variation for the Group C Fantasy car, but most adult collectors would still rather see a mainline version of the Sauber C9 instead.
While we're waiting for the ZAMAC version of the Kool Kombi, Hot Wheels has introduced a new iteration of the tooned VW bus. And that means we should expect the 30th model soon, and we get the feeling that it's going to roll around on Real Riders wheels. The '70s Dodge Power Wagon feels like the perfect addition to the Mud Studs series, and we've noticed a similar casting over in Team Transport. But we'll let you in on all the details in another story soon.
The second iteration of the Sian FKP 37 is hiding in Case H, now painted in Arancio Atlas with gray 5-spoke wheels for a more typical Lamborghini appearance. That's about it for now, we'll just have to wait until March for the unveiling of the next case.
We're almost certain that the '69 Shelby GT-500 will be the next Super Treasure Hunt, and we can only hope that some new castings will pop up soon. But before you get your hopes high, it will take several more months before this case arrives in stores. Otherwise, your best chance of getting it in March or April is if you live in Malaysia or somewhere close by.
The First Edition model was painted Seafoam Green, while the second iteration featured a Glossy Red finish. While this is one of the more exciting fantasy cars developed by Hot Wheels, it's still not going to be as popular as some of the previous STH releases.
We guess that's why Mattel opted for the Gulf Livery, in an attempt to make this car look more appealing to the general audience. While case H hasn't arrived in stores yet, you'll see the special Glory Chaser on the market already with prices ranging between $30 to $150.
And if you feel disappointed about this discovery, wait until you see the regular Treasure Hunt model. For the second time this year, it's a motorcycle! Granted, the Ducati 1199 Panigale is slightly cooler than the BMW R nineT Racer, but the Arctic White finish just doesn't do it justice.
The only reason we'd mention the fantasy Cloak and Dagger model is that its design reminds us of the '58 Impala we saw last year. For the sake of art, we'd consider buying one, but that's about it. Batman fans will find not one but two different Batmobile models in case H, and one of them was just introduced this year.
If you're under the impression that the Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy is a new casting, you're only 50% correct. While this Matte Black iteration represents its mainline debut, this collectible first appeared in the id series back in 2019.
The latter was considerably more spectacular with a Spectraflame Ice Blue finish and black ID wheels, but it will also cost you as much as $50 today. Case H also contains a recolor of the Dodge Van, but it might be the least interesting one yet. We're still drooling over the premium, Boulevard variation we saw earlier this month.
BMW i8 Roadster was first used in the id series in 2019. That First Edition model was painted in Spectraflame E-Copper, as opposed to the Ionic Silver featured on the mainline variation.
Younger BMW fans might be happy about this release, but we could certainly think of a few other models we'd love to see coming up next. The '89 Mercedes-Benz 560 SEC AMG is back after its Case G debut, which should help avoid a market shortage for this item.
The tooned version of the '70 Dodge Charger is a rather amusing appearance, and this is yet another fantasy-like car we wouldn't mind having on display. While the Fast Saga isn't quite as entertaining from an automotive perspective as it used to be, maybe a cartoon version of the story could turn things around one way or another.
Mattel has come up with a new color scheme for the '84 Audi Sport Quattro. Using black, yellow, and red seems appropriate considering this is a German-built machine. And we're happy to report that this is the 11th variation of this casting since its 2019 debut.
'71 Plymouth GTX was recently featured in the Ultra Hots series, and we've already talked about its two-decade-long history. The new Muscle Mania appearance features an orange body with black stripes going down the sides and we don't see any chance for it to become a peg warmer.
Those of you who can't get enough of the Pagani Zonda R will be happy to see the new dark blue version of the Italian racer. Mattel has already included this casting in the Speed Machines series, but we can only hope that a Car Culture or Boulevard variation will be released sometime this year.
The fourth variation of the 1988 Pro Street Thunderbird is out now, featuring a mix of black and gold all around. It's not as boring as the earlier model we saw this year, but the ZAMAC iteration is bound to be more popular overall. Mattel is also testing the waters with a new color variation for the Group C Fantasy car, but most adult collectors would still rather see a mainline version of the Sauber C9 instead.
While we're waiting for the ZAMAC version of the Kool Kombi, Hot Wheels has introduced a new iteration of the tooned VW bus. And that means we should expect the 30th model soon, and we get the feeling that it's going to roll around on Real Riders wheels. The '70s Dodge Power Wagon feels like the perfect addition to the Mud Studs series, and we've noticed a similar casting over in Team Transport. But we'll let you in on all the details in another story soon.
The second iteration of the Sian FKP 37 is hiding in Case H, now painted in Arancio Atlas with gray 5-spoke wheels for a more typical Lamborghini appearance. That's about it for now, we'll just have to wait until March for the unveiling of the next case.
We're almost certain that the '69 Shelby GT-500 will be the next Super Treasure Hunt, and we can only hope that some new castings will pop up soon. But before you get your hopes high, it will take several more months before this case arrives in stores. Otherwise, your best chance of getting it in March or April is if you live in Malaysia or somewhere close by.