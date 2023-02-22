Inside the 2023 Hot Wheels Case H\: the Eighth Super Treasure Hunt of the Year Is Here

Mattel has recently provided Hot Wheels collectors with some very interesting information about the 2023 mainline series. According to the official stats, we will be seeing a total of 50 new models this year! These include the Volvo XC40 Recharge, the Bugatti Bolide, and the Porsche 911 Turbo 3.6 (964). We also know all about the Treasure Hunt items coming up, but that doesn't apply to the STH cars as well.

47 photos Photo: eBay/User 2007brechbill