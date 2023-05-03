Toyota Announces Partnership With LEGACY MOTOR CLUB for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Season

Hold on to your hats, NASCAR fans! Toyota just made a huge announcement that is sure to shake up the racing world.
On Tuesday afternoon, Toyota revealed a partnership with LEGACY MOTOR CLUB that will kick off in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) season. Here are the key takeaways from this game-changing news. Fans have eagerly anticipated Toyota's expansion in the NASCAR world for years. Joe Gibbs Racing had already hit their four-team limit, so Toyota picked up 23XI Racing, securing two charters.
However, with only six full-time teams, Toyota was still looking to take things to the next level. While having fewer cars can be advantageous in terms of resources, it also has its downsides. With fewer cars, there's a potential lack of data. Additionally, Toyota has always been committed to nurturing young talent through various ranks, but with limited Cup seats available, they risk losing the drivers they have invested so much time and effort in developing.
"Maury Gallagher and I are very excited about the partnership with Toyota and TRD beginning in 2024," said LEGACY M.C. co-owner Jimmie Johnson. "We admire and respect the level at which Toyota conducts their business in this sport and look forward to forging a new legacy for the future. I will always be appreciative to Chevrolet and everything we have accomplished together.”
But with this exciting new partnership with LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, Toyota now has two more seats to offer their young drivers, providing them with more opportunities to grow and develop. And the benefits don't stop there - both 23XI and Legacy MC can expand as well, potentially leading to Toyota fielding an incredible 12 cars!
"We are humbled and delighted to welcome LEGACY MOTOR CLUB into the Toyota and TRD NASCAR family," said David Wilson, president of TRD, USA (Toyota Racing Development). "Jimmie Johnson and Maury Gallagher have impressed us with their long-term vision and commitment to building a championship-caliber organization. More importantly, their character and values are aligned with ours and our current Cup Series partners, Joe Gibbs Racing and 23XI Racing. Of course, we also look forward to being reunited with our old friends, Erik Jones and Noah Gragson."
Noah Gragson, who debuted in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) with Toyota, has had an impressive career with two NCTS victories and a second-place finish in the 2018 NCTS standings. In 2018, he also finished second in his NXS debut driving for Joe Gibbs Racing at Richmond Raceway.
On the other hand, Erik Jones made history as the first driver in NASCAR history to earn Rookie of the Year in all three national series. He made his Toyota debut in the NCTS in 2013, winning in his fifth career start at Phoenix Raceway. Jones earned the NCTS championship in 2015, his first NXS win at Texas Motor Speedway the same season and later earned two NASCAR Cup Series victories while competing for Joe Gibbs Racing at Daytona and Darlington. With their accomplishments, Jones and Gragson are vital parts of Toyota's success in NASCAR, and the partnership with LEGACY MOTOR CLUB won't change that.
Johnson's two Daytona 500 victories and four All-Star Race wins add to his impressive legacy. Meanwhile, Gallagher has achieved his own success on the track with his GMS Racing team, owning two NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championships and 65 race wins across six national racing circuits.
The LEGACY M.C. team boasts an incredible ambassador in Richard Petty, 'The King,' who has won seven championships and a fantastic 200 races in his career. Petty's success came from driving a variety of American-made vehicles, including Dodge, Pontiac, Plymouth, Chevrolet, and Ford. At the same time, Johnson has been loyal to Chevrolet throughout his career, winning all 83 of his Cup Series races and each of his seven championships with the bow ties. Although Johnson did briefly run Honda's in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, he returned to Chevrolet in NASCAR.
The winds of change have swept through the team in recent years, with new owners leading to several rebrands. From Richard Petty Motorsports in 2021 to Petty GMS in 2022 and now LEGACY M.C. in 2023, the team is ready to build on its storied history and create a legacy for the future.
However, their road to success has been bumpy. A surprise victory by Jones at the Southern 500 in 2022 brought a glimmer of hope, but the team has struggled to find their footing in 2023. Both drivers find themselves outside the top 20 in points, with only two top-ten finishes between them. Despite the current challenges, the team is determined to persevere and make their mark in the racing world.
However, with only six full-time teams, Toyota was still looking to take things to the next level. While having fewer cars can be advantageous in terms of resources, it also has its downsides. With fewer cars, there's a potential lack of data. Additionally, Toyota has always been committed to nurturing young talent through various ranks, but with limited Cup seats available, they risk losing the drivers they have invested so much time and effort in developing.
"Maury Gallagher and I are very excited about the partnership with Toyota and TRD beginning in 2024," said LEGACY M.C. co-owner Jimmie Johnson. "We admire and respect the level at which Toyota conducts their business in this sport and look forward to forging a new legacy for the future. I will always be appreciative to Chevrolet and everything we have accomplished together.”
But with this exciting new partnership with LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, Toyota now has two more seats to offer their young drivers, providing them with more opportunities to grow and develop. And the benefits don't stop there - both 23XI and Legacy MC can expand as well, potentially leading to Toyota fielding an incredible 12 cars!
And Toyota isn't wasting any time – starting next season, they'll be bringing their A-game with eight full-time Toyota Camry TRDs in NCS action. This marks the most Toyota-supported entries to compete in the NCS since 2011. So buckle up and get ready for a wild ride – Toyota is ready to dominate the NASCAR Cup Series like never before!
"We are humbled and delighted to welcome LEGACY MOTOR CLUB into the Toyota and TRD NASCAR family," said David Wilson, president of TRD, USA (Toyota Racing Development). "Jimmie Johnson and Maury Gallagher have impressed us with their long-term vision and commitment to building a championship-caliber organization. More importantly, their character and values are aligned with ours and our current Cup Series partners, Joe Gibbs Racing and 23XI Racing. Of course, we also look forward to being reunited with our old friends, Erik Jones and Noah Gragson."
Noah Gragson, who debuted in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) with Toyota, has had an impressive career with two NCTS victories and a second-place finish in the 2018 NCTS standings. In 2018, he also finished second in his NXS debut driving for Joe Gibbs Racing at Richmond Raceway.
On the other hand, Erik Jones made history as the first driver in NASCAR history to earn Rookie of the Year in all three national series. He made his Toyota debut in the NCTS in 2013, winning in his fifth career start at Phoenix Raceway. Jones earned the NCTS championship in 2015, his first NXS win at Texas Motor Speedway the same season and later earned two NASCAR Cup Series victories while competing for Joe Gibbs Racing at Daytona and Darlington. With their accomplishments, Jones and Gragson are vital parts of Toyota's success in NASCAR, and the partnership with LEGACY MOTOR CLUB won't change that.
Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson and businessman Maury Gallagher co-own LEGACY M.C., a racing team that boasts an impressive track record. Johnson's California roots are evident in his remarkable performance on the track, ranking sixth all-time in NASCAR Cup Series victories with 83, along with his seven championships, five of which were consecutive between 2006 and 2010.
Johnson's two Daytona 500 victories and four All-Star Race wins add to his impressive legacy. Meanwhile, Gallagher has achieved his own success on the track with his GMS Racing team, owning two NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championships and 65 race wins across six national racing circuits.
The LEGACY M.C. team boasts an incredible ambassador in Richard Petty, 'The King,' who has won seven championships and a fantastic 200 races in his career. Petty's success came from driving a variety of American-made vehicles, including Dodge, Pontiac, Plymouth, Chevrolet, and Ford. At the same time, Johnson has been loyal to Chevrolet throughout his career, winning all 83 of his Cup Series races and each of his seven championships with the bow ties. Although Johnson did briefly run Honda's in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, he returned to Chevrolet in NASCAR.
The winds of change have swept through the team in recent years, with new owners leading to several rebrands. From Richard Petty Motorsports in 2021 to Petty GMS in 2022 and now LEGACY M.C. in 2023, the team is ready to build on its storied history and create a legacy for the future.
However, their road to success has been bumpy. A surprise victory by Jones at the Southern 500 in 2022 brought a glimmer of hope, but the team has struggled to find their footing in 2023. Both drivers find themselves outside the top 20 in points, with only two top-ten finishes between them. Despite the current challenges, the team is determined to persevere and make their mark in the racing world.
Now, Johnson and Gallagher have teamed up with Toyota and TRD, with the partnership set to begin in 2024. Johnson is excited about the partnership, stating that they admire and respect Toyota's level of business in the sport and look forward to forging a new legacy for the future. Johnson expressed his gratitude towards Chevrolet for taking a chance on him and is proud of everything they accomplished together. However, he is excited about what the future holds for LEGACY M.C. with Toyota power.