Things To Look Out for at the 2023 NASCAR Geico 500

The tenth race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series will unfold this Sunday at the Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama, one of the most popular events in this motorsport category. As a result, let's talk about some things we look forward to in this race.
Winning a superspeedway race at Daytona or Talladega is no easy feat. It takes skill, strategy, and, most importantly, drafting help. In recent years, manufacturers have become a crucial component in securing victory. Just take a look at the dramatic ending of the 2021 Daytona 500. It was a perfect storm, a combination of factors that led to one of the most exciting finishes in NASCAR history.
Denny Hamlin was the clear favorite to win the race. He had led for 98 out of 200 laps and was on track to make history as the first three-peat champion. However, the final pit sequence turned the tide against him. Hamlin's Toyota hit pit lane last among the three manufacturers, and it cost him dearly. The Fords were lined up and ready to go, and the Toyotas couldn't get formed quickly enough to stay ahead. Hamlin had too big of a lead over teammate Kyle Busch, and neither was close enough to use the other as drafting help. The Ford train was coming and blew right by them with 25 laps to go.
In NASCAR, it's all about building energy and speed; you need enough cars to do that. Hamlin knew this, but there simply wasn't enough energy built up for the Chevrolets or Toyotas to make any ground. The pack went single file and ran at the top of the banking all the way around until there were a few laps to go. It was a dominant performance by the Fords, and there was little Hamlin could do to stop them. This is where manufacturers and teammates come into play. Toyota started the trend of manufacturer alliances in 2016, and Ford perfected it after that. By 2019, Chevrolet brought it to a head in the Daytona 500. These alliances are now crucial on superspeedways, and the ones who work together the best will come out on top. Winning on these tracks is about driving skills and the coordination of pit crews, engineers, and teams.
For the 2016 Daytona 500, the Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota knew they didn't have strength in numbers compared to the Fords and Chevys, so they teamed up only with each other. It resulted in a one-two finish for them. After that race, Ford took notice and had their powerplant line up together and draft with one another during the four combined annual stops at Daytona and Talladega. The teamwork paid off, as Ford won 13 of the last 20 races using restrictor plates.
The Choose Rule has arrived at Talladega, making its first appearance on superspeedways. It's a game-changer for how the race will unfold, with the possibility of a late-race restart and the driver's lineup being a massive factor. Unlike other tracks, it's not black and white. Factors like teammates, shortest lane, and alliances come into play, making it more interesting.
Manufacturers and teammates can play a role, and the lanes are key. This year's symmetrical car model will make for better racing, as the high-lane freight train won't be there. Side drafting isn't as easy as it once was, but faster runs mean drivers have to time them out, using whatever lane has room. All these factors will come into play on a late restart, making for an exciting finish. Once upon a time, Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano reigned supreme on these types of racetracks, with a combined total of ten superspeedway victories under their belts.
However, in recent years, their success on these tracks has not been as fruitful. Logano's record includes a disappointing 32nd-place finish in Talladega last spring and a string of lackluster finishes ranging from 21st to 39th in previous seasons. Despite this, Logano has shown signs of a comeback this year, with a second-place finish in Daytona and a win in Atlanta. But the question remains: which Logano will show up on Sunday?
Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano used to be the kings of superspeedways, with a staggering ten victories under their belts. But lately, luck hasn't been on their side. Logano's recent record at Talladega is lackluster, with finishes ranging from 12th to 39th. He's had some redemption this year, though, with a win in Atlanta and a runner-up finish in Daytona.
His Penske teammates Ryan Blaney and Austin Cindric are also worth watching. Blaney has been dominant on superspeedways, with six top-six finishes in his last nine Daytona races. Cindric won the Daytona 500 and placed third in the Coke Zero Sugar 400. But Hamlin, with three superspeedway, wins since 2018, is always a threat. Will he continue his reign, or will the others surpass him?
Once known for their dominance on restrictor plate tracks, Hendrick Motorsports has since cooled off at Talladega, with only two wins in their last 30 races. However, they are tied with the Wood Brothers for the most wins at Daytona, with each team boasting 15 victories and seven different drivers. Despite consistently having the fastest cars off the truck, Hendrick Motorsports has struggled to translate that speed into race-day success.
For now, Christopher Bell is the driver's championship leader and is looking to extend his lead over Ross Chastain and Kevin Harvick.
But manufacturers can't do it alone. In the 2019 Daytona 500, Toyota and Hendrick Motorsports formed an unlikely tandem to take on the Ford party up front. Combined, they had nine excellent race cars that could work together and break up Ford's dominance. The key was to take the air off the Fords and break them apart using the draft. Ultimately, winning on superspeedways is about more than just one driver. It's about the teamwork of manufacturers, teams, and drivers working together to gain an edge. The ones who do it best will come out on top, just like the Fords did in the 2021 Daytona 500.
