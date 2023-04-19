Why the Stunning Plymouth Superbird Was Too Quick for NASCAR

In the late 1960s and early 1970s, NASCAR entered a new era. The sport saw aerodynamics play a role for the first time with the introduction of the Dodge Charger Daytona. This became the first car in NASCAR history to reach 200 mph, and it spawned the Plymouth Superbird, the rival from within the Chrysler Corporation. However, despite both cars clearly being successful, the reality is that they ended up being too fast for NASCAR to handle. So fast, in fact, they were quickly banned.

