Take a Tour of the 2022 MCACN Barn Find Display, Packed With Rare Muscle Cars

The Muscle Car and Corvette Nationals (MCACN) might not be as big and visible as the annual auto shows in Detroit or Los Angeles, but it's a great event to attend if you're into classic muscle cars. Even more so if you like barn finds because it also has a special display for unrestored oldtimers.
This year's event brought together about 20 derelict classics from the late 1960s and early 1970s, all of them rescued from barns. The display was made up almost entirely of muscle cars and included a few rare and hard-to-find gems. If you missed the event, here's a chance to check them all out in one single video thanks to YouTube's "MuscleCarOfTheWeek."
The footage kicks off with a 1970 Oldsmobile Cutlass W31 that still has its original, high-compression 350-cubic-inch V8 under the hood. If you've already seen one in the metal, I bet you haven't seen a 1972 Pontiac Grand Prix SSJ Hurst Edition, like the one sitting next to it, yet.
If you're into Fords, the display includes a 1971 Boss 351, which was one of the fastest muscle cars that year, and a 1965 Galaxie. The latter isn't a barn find or a muscle car, but it's quite special because it's a one-owner classic. On top of that, the odometer shows a whopping 885,000 miles (1.42 million km). What a stunning survivor!
But there's even better news if you're a Mopar guy because half of the display is made up of Dodges and Plymouths. And I'm not talking about run-of-the-mill examples. There are two 1970 Plymouth 'Cudas with big-block V8s, including a HEMI car, and a 1970 Superbird that left the factory in Lemon Twist.
The Dodge lineup includes a 1969 Super Bee of the 440-6 variety, a second Super Bee from the iconic Mr. Norm's dealership, and a 1969 Charger 500. There's also a 1970 Dodge Challenger with the original 426 HEMI still under the hood.
Other highlights include a rare 1968 Hurst Olds and an even rarer Chevrolet Nova Yenko with a big-block 427 V8. Needless to say, all these cars are great examples from the golden muscle car era and all should get restored. Until that happens, check them out as barn-found gems in the video below.
