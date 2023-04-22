M2 Versus XM Is the Ugly BMW Drag Race Where Size Matters Most

Sometimes, carmakers get so carried away by the styling enthusiasm that they forget when to call it a day and come out with some head-scratching-curious designs. BMW is a classic example of this wave-like trend – remember the Chris Bangle era? The current models are just as polarizing as their ancestors from twenty-something years ago. But BMW also makes some fine-performance automobiles, courtesy of the M Division. Frankly, when you take the wheel of a BMW M, the devil may care about its looks.

22 photos Photo: YouTube/carwow