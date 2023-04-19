The 1961 LeSabre Was the Workhorse of Buick's Comeback in the Carmaking Business

At the beginning of the seventh decade of the past century, the Buick Motor Division of General Motors was wobbling in sales mediocrity, slowly beginning to recover after a financial nose-dive in the late 50s. The corporation itself wasn't living its best life, and a radical change was made in 1959. To clear its name to its customers, America's first motorcar maker replaced its entire line-up, dropping the Series moniker in favor of the LeSabre, Electra, and Invicta.

22 photos Photo: YouTube/Lou Costabile