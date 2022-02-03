1974 Buick LeSabre Is an All-Original Barn Find That’s Full of Surprises

autoevolution
Most people who purchased a Buick LeSabre back in 1974 ended up ordering the Luxus hardtop coupe, as this particular version accounted for over 27,000 cars out of the total 128,000-unit production for this model year.
The Luxus sedan was the second most popular with close to 24,000 units. At the opposite pole, the rarest mix in 1974 was the Luxus convertible, as Buick ended up making just 3,627 such units.

One of them is right here in front of your eyes, and while it’s dusty and dirty, the car exhibits a rather solid condition that seems to require just a very good wash.

This LeSabre has recently been pulled from long-term storage, so it qualifies as an unrestored barn find that’s now searching for someone to bring it back to the road.

The convertible comes with a working top, and this is without good news for someone who wants to keep the car as original as possible. And speaking of original equipment, everything on this LeSabre is actually the factory version that was installed by Buick.

eBay seller novasetc says there are no rust holes – this means there may be some rust on the body, but it’s only on the surface, so theoretically, this is quite easy to fix.

The interior looks quite dirty, but this isn’t exactly something to make you walk away. A car that’s been sitting for decades won’t shine like a new model, so whoever buys this Buick should just give it a thorough wash before being able to determine its current condition more accurately.

The engine under the hood still starts, so at first glance, this car doesn’t need more than just minor TLC to become a regular driver.

Unfortunately, the selling price might be quite an issue, as the owner wants to get around $7,000 for the car. The Make Offer button has also been enabled just in case someone else is interested in a different deal.
