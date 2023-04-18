XPENG Launches the Five-Doors G6 Ultra Smart Coupe SUV, 'Forgets' To Bring Up Crucial Info

XPENG is a company from China that manufactures electric cars – some of which are claimed to be VTOLs – and it just unveiled a new model. It's called XPENG G6, but that nameplate will only be available for the domestic market. For the rest of the planet, it will bear a yet-undisclosed commercial designation (if it will be available altogether).
The model debuted at Auto Shanghai 2023 and is based on the company's new version of Smart Electric Platform Architecture (SEPA 2.0). The claimed features of the G6 include the latest-gen smart driving, an intelligent cabin, and superfast charging.
It will be equipped with the latest XNGP (an advanced form of City Navigation guided Pilot). The maker states it is the final stage of ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) before autonomous driving.
The new BEV XPENG G6 coupe SUV has an 800V high-voltage SiC (Silicon Carbide) platform and 3C battery cells. Furthermore, the Chinese brag about their front and rear integrated aluminum body die-casting technology, or the Cell Integrated Body.
Somewhat disappointingly, XPENG didn't mention any drivetrain specs or details, so we don't have the spicy bits for now. The manufacturer only specified the maximum range of 755 km (469 miles) and energy consumption "as low as 13.2 kWh per 100 km/62 miles."
Take that range with a fistful of salt, though: while the company didn't specify it, Chinese EVs use the national CLTC system (China Light-Duty Vehicle Test Cycle), not the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) ratings that are widely considered as being the most accurate. The differences are significant – the CLTC values are around 35% higher than EPA, so expect figures closer to 490 km/305 miles.
Let's break down the previously-mentioned technical details of the car. The 800V superfast charging solution increases high-speed charging by 50% (over the previous generation.) In the 3C cell configuration, the battery gains 130 kilometers (81 miles) of range after a five-minute charge. When connected to the company's proprietary 480-kW superfast chargers, the range extends to 200 km / 124 miles.
The SEPA 2.0 includes the X-HP Smart Thermal Management System that optimizes battery efficiency in the minus 30C to 55C temperature interval (minus 22F to 131F). Watch the second (very short) video to see the car perform in the snow.
The Chinese company mentions its innovative Front and Rear Integrated Aluminum Die Casting Technology. According to official claims, this manufacturing process betters torsional rigidity by 83% ("compared to a traditional car body"), and, at the same time, it reduces overall body mass by 17%.
The Cell Integrated Body (CIB) is a battery-in-body architecture that allows for more vertical cabin space, increases battery pack safety, and lowers the car's center of mass. Theoretically, the IP68 water- and dustproof design will withstand an 80-ton side collision.
Apart from the 2,89-meter wheelbase (114-inch), and a front and rear overhangs of 903 mm and 960 mm (35.5 in and 37.8 in) - resulting in a total length of 4,753 mm / 187 inches - the above values are the only dimensional references XPENG made about the G6 size. Unless we count the two-square-meter panoramic sunroof (21.5 square feet) - but that's not saying much.
The relative secrecy extends to the interior details – we have learned that there is a 15-inch control screen and ergonomic seats. Also, the materials can allegedly improve air quality up to ten times over international standards.
Due to its computing capabilities, the five-door SUV Coupe XPENG G6 is called Ultra Smart. The X-EEA (Electrical and Electronic Architecture) comprises a triad of platforms: data technology, whole-car software, and hardware architecture. The Asian company claims OTA updates three times faster than their current top-performing solutions.
The much acclaimed (by XPENG itself) XNGP Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) will come as standard on all future XPENG models for the Chinese market. An autonomous driving supercomputing center with closed-loop data feedback and a self-evolving AI system power the latest version of the Navigation Guided Pilot.
Before we detail what those mean, note that the maker ambitiously anticipates the G6 to "set the mid-sized BEV SUV segment's new benchmarks for smart superiority, range reliability, handling excellence, and physical comfort."
No other dynamic specs are provided now – no speed or acceleration values, safety features, or driving aids (except the self-driving system). Nothing on the vehicle's weight, volume, powertrain, suspension, or other gearhead-oriented info.
XPENG claims that, in cold weather conditions, X-HP boosts the automobile's range by 15%. The power-pack governor is said to be able to cool down the batteries twice as fast as previous systems while also increasing charging power by 90%.
The body is sleek on the outside, with an aerodynamic resistance coefficient of 0.248 Cd, thanks to 17 anti-drag elements (including an "adaptive drag-lift electric tail" – a variable-angle rear spoiler). The engineers claim the G6 has a 50:50 weight distribution (what that weight is, they don't say) and a very low barycenter (center of mass) located just 540 mm above ground (21.3 inches).
The power-adjustable front seats feature ventilation, heating, position memory, and a welcome function. The seats move back to give the passengers more entry/exit space, then return to their normal position during cruising. The Chinese designers have childproofed the G6 with "stain-resistant, anti-bacterial organic silicone fabric and microfiber suede for a salubrious, easy-to-clean cabin."
The uber-brain is intended to drive a car fully by itself over 1,000 km (621 miles) without human intervention – on highways. For city environments, the takeover target is less than one in 100 km / 62 miles. To ensure a safer data environment for the smart cabin and vehicle control platforms, the two are separated for "financial-level information security for user and vehicle data."