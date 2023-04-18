Kid Treats Rare Lexus LFA as Bouncing Castle, What Would Jeremy Clarkson Say About It?

Lexus' venture into the supercar realm gave birth to the LFA at the beginning of the last decade. The R&D phase took many years, and when the car was ready, the engineers decided that it would be better with a carbon fiber tub instead of an aluminum frame, so they went back to the drawing board.
That might seem like overkill to the average Joe, but it led to the creation of one of the best driver's cars ever made. Unfortunately, only 500 of them came to life, and at $375,000 a pop, it was anything but affordable. Despite the eye-watering price for a supercar launched in 2010, Toyota's premium vehicle brand lost money on each one they parted ways with.
Sporting a front mid-engine and rear-wheel drive layout, the Lexus LFA packed an even-firing 4.8-liter V10. With a total output of 553 hp (560 ps/412 kW) and 354 lb-ft (480 Nm), it may not seem like much, but the Japanese brand's blue-blooded exotic was able to tackle corners like a champ. The straight-line sprint was something to write home about back then, as it took 3.7 seconds, comparable to the legendary Ferrari Enzo. Flat out, it could do 202 mph or 325 kph.
Every gearhead who has had the chance to put it through its paces praised the clever construction and great-sounding V10. You'd have to be loaded to afford a Lexus LFA in today's market, as its value exceeds the $800,000 mark. You will have to fork out more than $1 million for a barely-driven copy. This makes it even sadder to see a kid jumping on one, but we kid you not (pun intended), it actually happened.
A short video shot at a car meet, supposedly earlier this year, shows the little guy treating the roof of the rare supercar as a bouncing castle before proceeding to jump on the front windscreen. Fortunately for everyone, the piece of glass was sturdier than expected, as it didn't crack. The roof will live to tell the tale too.
So, why didn't anyone stop the kid from jumping all over the LFA? The answer came from a social media user claiming to be friends with the owner of this ultra-rare Lexus. And it's pretty simple, as that is his kid too. Clearly, the man whose name is written on the dotted line of the supercar doesn't give a crack about any damages that his ride could have sustained, or he would have done something about it. On a final note, we have to stress the fact that this kid is said to be doing this all the time, though he limits his jumping sessions to his dad's cars only, or so the legend says anyway.
