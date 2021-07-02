POV Review Shows Why the Lexus LFA Is the Greatest Japanese Supercar Ever Built

The iconic Toyota Supra returned in 2019 after a 17-year hiatus. But while it received favorable reviews, many enthusiasts complained about the BMW-sourced drivetrain and refused to accept it as an authentic JDM car. I still think it's a cool sports car, but it will never be as awesome as the Lexus LFA.
A different kind of animal, the LFA debuted in late 2010 and remained in production for just a couple of years. It might seem like it hit the scene a really long time ago, but the LFA was so ahead of its time that it can still keep up with newer sports cars in terms of technology and performance.
Unlike other Lexus and Toyota production cars, the LFA was built around a unique, carbon fiber-reinforced polymer (CFRP) center monocoque with aluminum front and rear subframes and powered by a bespoke V10 engine developed in collaboration with Yamaha. Rated at 552 horsepower, the mill enabled the LFA to hit 60 mph (96 kph) in 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 203 mph (326 kph), both impressive benchmarks for 2010.
When fitted with the Nurburgring Package, which also added an extra 10 horsepower, the LFA lapped the "Green Hell" almost 10 seconds quicker than the mighty Porsche 911 GT2 RS.
It's been almost ten years since it was discontinued, and the LFA remains a fascinating car. The way it looks and sounds put it in a league of its own when it comes to Japanese performance machinery. Some say it's the greatest supercar ever built in Japan, a country that has already given us iconic vehicles like the Toyota 2000GT, Toyota Supra, Subaru Impreza 22B STi, and the Datsun 240Z.
This POV-style driven review of the LFA confirms that Lexus's V10-powered coupe is the brand's greatest milestone. Seeing the LFA rev its V10 up to 9,000 rpm while effortlessly hitting 100 mph is as exciting as it gets and makes me want to hunt down one of the only 500 units ever built.
On the other hand, this review also makes me a bit sad because I know Lexus isn't planning to develop a successor to the LFA. Cars with bespoke platforms and engines are a thing of the past now when most mainstream companies are sharing components across the range to save costs.
Yes, Lexus may introduce a new sports car based on the Toyota GR 86, but it won't venture into supercar territory anytime soon. It's a good thing we still have guys like Tedward to enjoy these cars from the comfort of our homes. This review also comes with a binaural audio recording, so make sure you turn up the volume for naturally aspirated V10 goodness.
