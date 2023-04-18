Tesla Giga Mexico Will Take Longer Than Expected to Become Operational

Tesla plans to build its biggest gigafactory in Santa Catarina, Mexico, where its next-gen EV will be assembled. Previous rumors indicated that Tesla's Tom Zhu wanted to break Giga Shanghai's record with a nine-month time from breaking ground to the start of production. The Mexican authorities now believe it would take much longer than that.
The Mexicans have been trying to lure Tesla into the country for a long time. The rumors surrounding a potential Tesla Giga factory in Mexico have been around for so long that nobody thought it would happen. When Tesla made the announcement during the 2023 Investor Day, it surprised everyone. And yet, it was one of those announcements that fell on deaf ears, as the investors were expecting something else.
The Giga Mexico would be Tesla's biggest production facility, responsible for assembling the upcoming next-gen vehicle that is set to change the automotive landscape forever. Thanks to its educated and qualified workforce, Mexico is the right place to be for everyone wanting to produce an affordable EV. It also has reasonable wages, which help keep the costs in check. The northern Mexican state of Nuevo Leon is a good place to start, considering the proximity to the U.S. border.
More good news came after Tom Zhu, recently appointed Tesla's Senior Vice President of Automotive, promised the Giga Mexico would be up and running in less than nine months. Any other person, Musk included, making such a statement would have caused laughter, but Zhu already achieved this at Giga Shanghai. His optimism meant that the upcoming compact Tesla could start production in early 2024 at the latest. Still, things are not advancing as fast as we, or Tom Zhu, would want.
In an interview for Milenio Television, Nuevo Leon governor Samuel Garcia confessed that Giga Mexico might take much longer than expected. According to his words, it could be between 12 and 15 months before the Mexican gigafactory starts production. Setting up the production lines is no small feat, considering this will be the largest car manufacturing plant in the world, with an annual output of more than two million vehicles.
It's not only that, but Tesla will use a new manufacturing process called "Unboxed Vehicle" to produce its upcoming EV. This requires a very different production line than Tesla's existing factories. The EV maker is still planning the gigafactory layout, and Samuel Garcia says there's still no rendering to visualize it. The Nuevo Leon state has been ready for the factory since November 2022, with water, electricity, and gas connections already in place. The authorities are waiting for the final blueprints to finalize all the preparations.
Garcia thinks Nuevo Leon will become the center of global electromobility, thanks to the massive Tesla investment and the suppliers that would start a business in the area. He points to Austin, which has already surpassed Silicon Valley after Tesla moved there.
