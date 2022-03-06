Dazzling 2012 Lexus LFA Has the Nürburgring Package and Low Mileage, Needs a New Owner

Dreaming of owning a legendary car with an unbelievable soundtrack provided by an incredible engine that also has a rare option equipped and low mileage plus well-known reliability? Well, there’s this 2012 Lexus LFA up for grabs. Here’s what you should know about it if we haven’t convinced you already.
Out of the 500 LFAs ever made between 2010 and 2012, only 178 were sent to North America. Further down the road of manufacturing, 64 had the Nürburgring package and just 15 were built specifically for the U.S. with this coveted equipment. Besides having a very limited production run, this model is also one of the rarest LFAs out there. It’s dressed in a bright orange that suits its every shape and compliments any angle you’ll notice on the car. The color reflects the sunlight gracefully and pops during the night. It’s a sight to behold.
The 4.8-liter V10 works better with less weight, as the package named after the famed German racetrack introduced carbon-fiber almost everywhere – from aero parts to brakes and structure. Don’t worry! The motor sounds as magnificent as ever. Moreover, comfort isn’t sacrificed. The vehicle still retains Alcantara upholstery, headlight washers, heated and power seats, Mark Levinson Audio, and cool accessories like carbon-fiber travel cases that fit perfectly in the trunk.
Besides being an LFA – a car that’s known worldwide – this one has the advantage of being preserved in the best condition possible. It’s more powerful than the standard LFA because of this $70,000 Nürburgring Package which also includes lightweight wheels and a modified suspension.
This Lexus LFA with Yamaha magic is the 349th car made, shows just a little bit over 2,000 miles on the odometer and it can be yours. But, buyers, beware! The exhaust is marked as the 352nd. It might not mean anything, but it deserves attention giving the current generous offer.
The auction is ongoing on BaT. The last bid at the time of writing was $1,150,000. This is a remarkable
Will this modern classic break another record? Giving that Lexus is already planning on releasing a successor with a V8 in 2025, it might just do it.
