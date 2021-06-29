Lexus LFA Supercars Hit the Track; Your New Ringtone Is Here!

5 Lexus LFA Supercar Looks Like a Perfect Getaway Car in This Insane Gaming Video

Arguably one of the best-sounding cars ever made, the Lexus LFA has left a great impression on those lucky enough to have driven it. And with production capped at just 500 units, not many can brag about putting the Japanese supercar through its paces. 10 photos



By then, it was already a rising star, with journos praising its brilliant construction, including Jeremy Clarkson, who said that it’s the best car he’s ever driven, and several celebrities choosing to get one instead of a Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche or McLaren.



Paris Hilton joined the



A tuned mega hatch would probably beat it in a straight-line acceleration, as the



The Lexus LFA’s engine hasn’t been force fed, so it is instantly responsive. It channels the 560 HP , produced by the 4.8-liter V10, at 8,700 rpm, to the rear wheels through a six-speed sequential transmission, and its screaming cylinders make sweet music, as you are about to witness in the video that follows, which is only 2 and a half minutes long and shows a bunch of LFAs in their natural habitat.



