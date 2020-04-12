5 2020 Lexus NX Gets Black Line Special Edition In the U.S.

More on this:

Lexus LFA Nurburgring Edition Dyno Run Is Very Loud, Reveals 531 RWHP

The LFA is a bit curious. Not exactly a supercar but not a grand tourer either, the two-door coupe with one of the best-sounding engines of the modern era also happens to be yesterday news. On the other hand, someone has recently dyno’d his car to find out how the V10 fares after eight years since production of the LFA came to a grinding halt. 23 photos



At the crankshaft, the official rating is 563 horsepower or 571 PS if you prefer the metric system. Care to guess how fast this fellow here is on the world’s most challenging racetrack? Back in 2011, Lexus managed to lap the Nurburgring in the LFA Nurburgring Package in 7 minutes and 14 seconds.



The car topped 185 miles per hour (298 km/h) on the Dottinger section of the circuit, and yes, the Lexus is faster on the Green Hell than the Porsche 911 GT2 RS from the 991.2 generation as well as the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 with the 1LE upgrade.



Of the 500 units that were ever produced, the Nurburgring Package numbers 50 examples of the breed. The more powerful LFA was offered in four exterior colors (gloss black like the car here, matte black, race yellow, and white), and



Codenamed 1LR-GUE, the 4.8-liter V10 didn’t saw any other application except for the LFA. The factory where Lexus made the Japanese automaker’s first supercar is Motomachi, and since 2012, the factory makes the Toyota Mirai hydrogen fuel-cell vehicle, Toyota Crown four-door sedan, and the Lexus LC in both fixed-head coupe and soft-top convertible guise.



Uploaded by EKanoo Racing on YouTube, the Nurburgring Package in the following video will sing its ten-cylinder song to the tune of 531 horsepower and 370 pound-feet of torque at the rear wheels. Capable of revving from zero to 9,000 revolutions per minute in six-tenths of a second, the engine in the circuit-tuned model develops 10 horsepower more than stock.At the crankshaft, the official rating is 563 horsepower or 571 PS if you prefer the metric system. Care to guess how fast this fellow here is on the world’s most challenging racetrack? Back in 2011, Lexus managed to lap the Nurburgring in the LFA Nurburgring Package in 7 minutes and 14 seconds.The car topped 185 miles per hour (298 km/h) on the Dottinger section of the circuit, and yes, the Lexus is faster on the Green Hell than the Porsche 911 GT2 RS from the 991.2 generation as well as the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 with the 1LE upgrade.Of the 500 units that were ever produced, the Nurburgring Package numbers 50 examples of the breed. The more powerful LFA was offered in four exterior colors (gloss black like the car here, matte black, race yellow, and white), and Nurburgring Package customers were treated to driving sessions at the Nordschleife as well as a one-year pass and a branded jacket.Codenamed 1LR-GUE, the 4.8-liter V10 didn’t saw any other application except for the LFA. The factory where Lexus made the Japanese automaker’s first supercar is Motomachi, and since 2012, the factory makes the Toyota Mirai hydrogen fuel-cell vehicle, Toyota Crown four-door sedan, and the Lexus LC in both fixed-head coupe and soft-top convertible guise.