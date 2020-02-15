Lexus LFA Supercar Looks Like a Perfect Getaway Car in This Insane Gaming Video

We’ve said it before and we’re going to say it again: the Lexus LFA is a monster, so it’s really not a surprise that so many people drool over it every time one of the 500 units ever manufactured shows up.
It goes without saying that Forza players went over the moon this week when Playground Games released the latest update that includes, among others, the 2010 Lexus LFA.
While this officially marks the return of Lexus to the game, the LFA is also one of the models people love the most, not only in Forza, but in pretty much any other racing game out there.
But the way the LFA looks and feels in Forza is absolutely impressive, and living proof is none other than the video embedded here and which provides us with a closer look at how the new Lexus steps back into the game.
The folks over at Playground Games themselves applauded the return of this iconic model to Forza.
“A supercar from Lexus is a rare thing. The LFA was a Halo Car, meant to change the way Lexus made cars, with principles developed for the LFA trickling down to every other car that Lexus produced. The LFA itself didn’t stick around for long, but its influence is still felt in every Lexus built,” they said in the release notes of the Series 19 update.
And yes, Playground Games is right, the Lexus LFA really is a rare thing. After unveiling the production model at the Tokyo Motor Show in October 2009, the company produced only 500 units, making it one of the most awesome supercars that you can’t get. Not that too many people could afford one, of course.
The LFA was equipped with a 4.8-liter V10 engine that developed over 550 horsepower, allowing for a 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) acceleration time of just 3.7 seconds.
