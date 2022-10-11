Chinese EVTOL Makes Public Debut in Dubai With a Short Fly-By

XPeng's flying electric car, the X2, took to the air in Dubai. The Chinese company – better known for its ground-level-going electric cars – successfully demonstrated its premiere flight with an electric "car." Although the Asian company insists on calling it a car, it is an EVTOL in its own right and is only capable of standard flight but no regular wheeled road trips.
Still, the moment holds significance, as the XPeng X2 made its public debut - after passing the required operational risk assessment. The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority granted the X2 a special flying permit to allow the XPeng EVTOL to perform in the skies above Skydive Dubai, right next to The Palm. Play the first video for a (brief) glipmse at the flight.
The location is not random, as the Chinese manufacturer wanted to impress the witnesses with the panoramic views of the city skyline for this historic moment. The XPeng X2 is the latest iteration of flying vehicles for the Chinese company and is the fifth independently developed and manufactured by their AeroHT division.
Also, the X2 is the first XPeng EVTOL to feature an enclosed cockpit shaped in a "minimalist teardrop" profile. The flying vehicle is also bragging about its "sci-fi appearance that takes high-efficient aerodynamics into account to achieve the ultimate in-flight performance."
The full-carbon-fiber frame aircraft is a two-seater flying car powered by electric motors that allegedly make it fitting for low-altitude city flights over short distances (XPeng proposes sightseeing and medical transportation as primary uses for their X2). Check the photo gallery and the second video for visual details of the X2.
The lightweight flying car comes with two piloting modes: manual and autonomous. The latter is more poised to please the recreational aspect of flying, with passengers benefitting from "a safe and intelligent flying experience" with one push of a button for takeoff, landing, and everything in between.
The event occurred during GITEX Global 2022, one of the world's largest tech shows, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Brian Gu, Vice Chairman and President of XPENG, considers the X2 flight "a significant milestone for XPENG AEROHT and the international achievement of flying cars. Today's flight is a major step in XPENG's exploration of future mobility."
Dubai International Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Hassan Al Hashemi also praised the Chinese achievement: "The flying car is the epitome of ambition, innovation and future-oriented vision that has always inspired Dubai and its leadership. Today, we witnessed a historic moment that will define the next 50 years."
The X2 EVTOL has an empty weight of 1,234.5 lb (560 kg) and a maximum payload of 441 lb (200 kg). Its quad-battery pack can keep it airborne for 35 minutes and gives it a top speed of 70 kn (80 mph/130 kph). For extra security, it comes equipped with an airframe parachute that can slowly and safely bring down the vehicle in case of complete powertrain failure.
