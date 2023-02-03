China's XPeng Begins Selling the P7 and G9 in Europe, but Only in These Four Countries

XPeng has made headlines lately thanks to its involvement in the electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) domain. Late last year, the company said it made a flying car and claimed to be the first, but nobody else other than XPeng knows what that is all about.However, XPeng is an important part of the new Chinese wave of automakers that pride themselves in making completely original vehicles that can satisfy even the most pretentious European or North American customers. The era of copycats doing copyright infringement without any worries might just be dead.While that remains to be seen and tested in the following months and years, what XPeng has achieved is finally launching in Europe. There, its products will be scrutinized by drivers who have been used to experiencing German-, French-, Italian-, Swedish-, British-, Japanese-, and South Korean-made cars. So, it’s not going to be an easy feat for the aspiring brand to compete with established industry names.

The new wave of carmakers betting on EVs



But things are not completely gloomy. XPeng’s sedan and SUV are priced competitively and come with a five-year or 120,000-km (74,565-mi) warranty. But that’s only the company’s minimum offering! Customers who buy a P7 or G9 until the end of 2023 will receive a seven-year or 160,000-km (99,419-mi) warranty. And, yes, it remains transferable should you decide to sell your XPeng.

€57,990 in the Netherlands, €61,806 in Sweden, €45,575 in Norway, €64,466 in Denmark;

€61,990 in the Netherlands, €66,221 in Sweden, €51,986 in Norway, €73,868 in Denmark;

€71,990 in the Netherlands, €73,306 in Sweden, €58,372 in Norway, €80,585 in Denmark;

€49,990 in the Netherlands, €52,999 in Sweden, €40,123 in Norway, €53,719 in Denmark;

€59,990 in the Netherlands, €59,183 in Sweden, €43,776 in Norway, €64,466 in Denmark;

€69,990 in the Netherlands, €70,668 in Sweden, €59,283 in Norway, €80,586 in Denmark.

SUV

Choices to be made

Rear-Wheel-Drive Standard Range – 78.2 kWh LFP battery, 313 hp (317 ps), zero to 100 kph (62 mph) in 6.4 seconds, top speed of 200 kph (124 mph), 460 km (286 mi) WLTP range;

LFP battery, 313 hp (317 ps), zero to 100 kph (62 mph) in 6.4 seconds, top speed of 200 kph (124 mph), 460 km (286 mi) WLTP range; Rear-Wheel-Drive Long Range – 98 kWh Li-Ion (NCM) battery, 313 hp (317 ps), zero to 100 kph (62 mph) in 6.4 seconds, top speed of 200 kph (124 mph), 570 km (354 mi) WLTP range;

All-Wheel-Drive Performance – 98 kWh Li-Ion (NCM) battery, 551 hp (559 ps), zero to 100 kph (62 mph) in 3.9 seconds, top speed of 200 kph (124 mph), 520 km (323 mi) WLTP range.

Rear-Wheel-Drive Long Range – 86.2 kWh Li-Ion battery, 276 hp (280 ps), zero to 100 kph (62 mph) in 6.7 seconds, top speed of 200 kph (124 mph), 576 km (358 mi) WLTP range;

All-Wheel-Drive Performance – 86.2 kWh Li-Ion battery, 473 hp (480 ps), zero to 100 kph (62 mph) in 4.1 seconds, top speed of 200 kph (124 mph), 505 km (314 mi) WLTP range;

Wing Edition – 86.2 kWh Li-Ion battery, 473 hp (480 ps), zero to 100 kph (62 mph) in 4.1 seconds, top speed of 200 kph (124 mph), 505 km (314 mi) WLTP range.