China's XPeng Begins Selling the P7 and G9 in Europe, but Only in These Four Countries

Chinese automaker XPeng confirmed on Friday that the all-electric P7 sedan and the G9 SUV can be ordered by Europeans. However, not every prospective customer living on the Old Continent can get their hands immediately on one. Here’s everything you need to know.
XPeng has made headlines lately thanks to its involvement in the electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) domain. Late last year, the company said it made a flying car and claimed to be the first, but nobody else other than XPeng knows what that is all about.
However, XPeng is an important part of the new Chinese wave of automakers that pride themselves in making completely original vehicles that can satisfy even the most pretentious European or North American customers. The era of copycats doing copyright infringement without any worries might just be dead.
While that remains to be seen and tested in the following months and years, what XPeng has achieved is finally launching in Europe. There, its products will be scrutinized by drivers who have been used to experiencing German-, French-, Italian-, Swedish-, British-, Japanese-, and South Korean-made cars. So, it’s not going to be an easy feat for the aspiring brand to compete with established industry names.
The new wave of carmakers betting on EVs
The P7 and the G9 are available in the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark. Starting prices including the value-added tax (VAT), but excluding titling and delivery costs are as follows:
XPeng G9 Rear-Wheel-Drive Standard Range –
XPeng G9 Rear-Wheel-Drive Long Range –
XPeng G9 All-Wheel-Drive Performance –
XPeng P7 Rear-Wheel-Drive Long Range –
XPeng P7 All-Wheel-Drive Performance –
XPeng P7 Wing Edition –
Test drives can be scheduled in Oslo, Hague, Stockholm, and Copenhagen. Like it happened with Tesla in its early European days, customers from other markets can put in an order, pay, and they’ll have to handle the delivery to their home country themselves when the vehicle arrives at XPeng's “experience stores.”
The G9 SUV’s front look might confuse Hyundai fans who are eagerly awaiting the all-new Kona, but the generous proportions of the Chinese-made vehicle quickly clear any possible doubts. The same can be said about the rear of the P7, which might remind you a bit of the Elantra – also made by Hyundai.
Chinese manufacturer XPeng does have its own identity. And, by simply looking at the available pictures in the gallery, we can quickly figure out why its vehicles are pricier. There’s just more work put into the exterior look and the interior design.
The XPeng G9 SUV is now available to Europeans with the following specifications:
The G9 SUV has the 800V architecture, meaning it can use high-power chargers from which it’ll extract energy at a rate of a maximum of 300 kW. This means it can charge from 10% to 80% in around 20 minutes.
The XPeng P7 sedan is now available to Europeans with the following specifications:
The XPeng P7 doesn’t have the 800V architecture, but it can replenish its battery at a maximum power rate of 175 kW. For the sedan, charging from 10% to 80% at the right stall takes around 30 minutes.
P7 deliveries are scheduled in June, while the G9 will start reaching customers in September. Both vehicles have a five-star Euro NCAP safety rating.
But things are not completely gloomy. XPeng’s sedan and SUV are priced competitively and come with a five-year or 120,000-km (74,565-mi) warranty. But that’s only the company’s minimum offering! Customers who buy a P7 or G9 until the end of 2023 will receive a seven-year or 160,000-km (99,419-mi) warranty. And, yes, it remains transferable should you decide to sell your XPeng.
XPeng G9 Rear-Wheel-Drive Standard Range –
- €57,990 in the Netherlands, €61,806 in Sweden, €45,575 in Norway, €64,466 in Denmark;
XPeng G9 Rear-Wheel-Drive Long Range –
- €61,990 in the Netherlands, €66,221 in Sweden, €51,986 in Norway, €73,868 in Denmark;
XPeng G9 All-Wheel-Drive Performance –
- €71,990 in the Netherlands, €73,306 in Sweden, €58,372 in Norway, €80,585 in Denmark;
XPeng P7 Rear-Wheel-Drive Long Range –
- €49,990 in the Netherlands, €52,999 in Sweden, €40,123 in Norway, €53,719 in Denmark;
XPeng P7 All-Wheel-Drive Performance –
- €59,990 in the Netherlands, €59,183 in Sweden, €43,776 in Norway, €64,466 in Denmark;
XPeng P7 Wing Edition –
- €69,990 in the Netherlands, €70,668 in Sweden, €59,283 in Norway, €80,586 in Denmark.
Choices to be made
- Rear-Wheel-Drive Standard Range – 78.2 kWh LFP battery, 313 hp (317 ps), zero to 100 kph (62 mph) in 6.4 seconds, top speed of 200 kph (124 mph), 460 km (286 mi) WLTP range;
- Rear-Wheel-Drive Long Range – 98 kWh Li-Ion (NCM) battery, 313 hp (317 ps), zero to 100 kph (62 mph) in 6.4 seconds, top speed of 200 kph (124 mph), 570 km (354 mi) WLTP range;
- All-Wheel-Drive Performance – 98 kWh Li-Ion (NCM) battery, 551 hp (559 ps), zero to 100 kph (62 mph) in 3.9 seconds, top speed of 200 kph (124 mph), 520 km (323 mi) WLTP range.
- Rear-Wheel-Drive Long Range – 86.2 kWh Li-Ion battery, 276 hp (280 ps), zero to 100 kph (62 mph) in 6.7 seconds, top speed of 200 kph (124 mph), 576 km (358 mi) WLTP range;
- All-Wheel-Drive Performance – 86.2 kWh Li-Ion battery, 473 hp (480 ps), zero to 100 kph (62 mph) in 4.1 seconds, top speed of 200 kph (124 mph), 505 km (314 mi) WLTP range;
- Wing Edition – 86.2 kWh Li-Ion battery, 473 hp (480 ps), zero to 100 kph (62 mph) in 4.1 seconds, top speed of 200 kph (124 mph), 505 km (314 mi) WLTP range.
