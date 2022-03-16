Barnfind 1962 Buick LeSabre Ready to Emerge From Its Florida Tomb (Shed)

Can you believe there was a time before the internet was downright obsessed with barn finds? A time before even the Forza Horizon video games made locating barn finds a key aspect of its gameplay. Well, safe to say, we never want to go back to how things were.
This 1962 Buick LeSabre for sale via eBay out of Florida is a wonderful reminder of what can happen when a classic car is given just enough protection from the elements to not be showroom condition, but also not a complete rust bucket either. If you can believe it, this Buick's been sitting in a Florida shed since at least 1979.
The lower color is paint code 'T,' which stands for gold and the upper shade is paint code 'C,' indicating it's white. Although the rich patina worked up over the decades blurs the lines between the colors in this two-tone arrangement somewhat. Under the hood of this classic Buick is the iconic 401-cubic inch (6.6-liter) Nailhead V8 exclusive to the Buick brand all the way into the early 1980s.
It sports a two-speed transmission. Which, while smooth, we can only assume that means getting the fuel economy in this car into the double-digit range would be a feat of hypermiling witchcraft. Hopefully, the four-wheel aluminum drum brakes can hold you steady in the event you need to do some hard braking.
With just over 50,000 miles on the odometer and more than a few decades in a dark shed under its belt, it's safe to say the fueling system in this car is junk by this point. All the more reason to take the engine apart, rebuild it, and get it back to its glory days shape.
Alternatively, you could just toss in an LS engine if you don't want to bother with any of that scrap. At $10,995 out the door, it's a project only a handful would undertake.
