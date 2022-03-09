Tasty, Still Digital Buick Riviera Looks Like Gas Monkey Garage's Next SEMA Build

Although not that present everywhere these days, Richard Rawlings and his legendary Gas Monkey Garage are still alive. They are quite thriving, judging by the aftermarket shop’s social media reel.
For example, the outlet just teased us to a “brand-new” 1967 Ford Mustang build coming out of the closet. Just in time for the Beardburys x Gas Monkey Garage Scamp Car & Lifestyle Festival taking place in Madrid, Spain. Also, Rawlings recently added another oddity to his collection: “Fialbo.” That would be a Lamborghini Diablo VT kit car...
Anyway, there is also one automotive virtual artist who almost always connects the dots between his CGI design projects and the real-world Gas Monkey Garage. Now, Nicolas Basilio, an Argentina-based virtual artist better known as nab.visualdesign on social media, tries to mesmerize us with a bit of a Riviera mystery.
Looking like an updated third-generation (1971-1973) Buick Riviera, this virtual design project is a bit of an arcanum. We have no information about the exact model year, so do give us a gentle nudge in the comments if we got the iteration wrong. Also, it does not spill the details on what they intended. Luckily, we can always rely on hashtags and fan comments for a little bit of hint hunting.
This Buick Riviera restomod might have an air suspension if it ever makes the jump from digital wonder to actual, real-world restomod. The bagged star also has a couple of alternative visions, perhaps one adhering to the Hot Rod culture and the other one to the Lowrider ethos. Who knows, there is no official word from either the pixel master or Gas Monkey Garage.
And last, but not least, someone asked if this will be the aftermarket shop’s next entry for the 2022 SEMA Show. And the author only replied with a gaze, thus neither denying nor confirming the information.
Anyway, there is also one automotive virtual artist who almost always connects the dots between his CGI design projects and the real-world Gas Monkey Garage. Now, Nicolas Basilio, an Argentina-based virtual artist better known as nab.visualdesign on social media, tries to mesmerize us with a bit of a Riviera mystery.
Looking like an updated third-generation (1971-1973) Buick Riviera, this virtual design project is a bit of an arcanum. We have no information about the exact model year, so do give us a gentle nudge in the comments if we got the iteration wrong. Also, it does not spill the details on what they intended. Luckily, we can always rely on hashtags and fan comments for a little bit of hint hunting.
This Buick Riviera restomod might have an air suspension if it ever makes the jump from digital wonder to actual, real-world restomod. The bagged star also has a couple of alternative visions, perhaps one adhering to the Hot Rod culture and the other one to the Lowrider ethos. Who knows, there is no official word from either the pixel master or Gas Monkey Garage.
And last, but not least, someone asked if this will be the aftermarket shop’s next entry for the 2022 SEMA Show. And the author only replied with a gaze, thus neither denying nor confirming the information.