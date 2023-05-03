Yamaha R1 Drags Porsche 911 GT2 RS on Unprepped Surface, Annihilation Follows

The good folks over at CAR magazine's South African branch have all the ingredients for a juicy battle - beautiful ladies, two and four wheels, plus a racetrack, aka the Killarney International Raceway, all for themselves.
America has grown so tremendously used to quarter-mile drag racing that some venues have forgotten about the most important ingredients of the show – girls go hand in hand with two- or four-wheels and what men have planned for the track shenanigans. Well, leave it to the good folks over at CAR magazine's South African branch to remind all those YouTubers that it's not enough to find a deserted place and two cars or motorcycles to get a spectacle out of the racing encounter.
As such, their latest feature is an unconventional battle between a two-wheeled monster and a four-wheel chimera, all seasoned with two beautiful sisters acting as the hosts and race starters, plus the Cape Town-based Killarney Raceway (aka the Western Province Motor Club) used as the backdrop for the action. The channel's host graciously presents all parties involved – another point for elegance, and then the tracked battle gets swiftly underway after we get to know the rivals – a Yamaha R1 and a Porsche 911 GT2 RS.
The Yamaha YZF-R1 is a 1,000-cc-class sports motorcycle first introduced in 1998 and has been a staple of the two-wheel world ever since. It basically needs no introduction, and it's a monster in its own right – and one that likes to keep up with the current times, given the numerous updates it has undergone since its release. The Porsche 911 GT2 RS is even older, actually, as it was first introduced as the high-performance, track-focused GT2 sports car in 1993 based on the Porsche 911 Turbo.
Since 2010, it has only featured as the flagship 911 GT2 RS, and we are eagerly waiting for the 992-series iteration to come out on top of the current Porsche 911 GT3 RS and hunt down anyone who dares to oppose it. Alas, even in this slightly older 991.2 configuration, it will give the R1 a run for its money in this veritable clash of titans. The action starts at the 2:13 mark if you want to skip past the initial formalities, and it's a one-sided battle until the end, even if the unprepped surface might have hypothetically favored the Porsche. Well, both the driver and rider were experts in nailing a great start, and in the end, the R1 made terrific use of its lower weight to secure an unchallenged victory!
By the way, if you want something quirky from the States, as well, do check out Herman Young from Demonology in his newest 'Last Call' 2023 Dodge Challenger Black Ghost trying to enact revenge on his big-wheeled Black Blur racer friend at the recent 'The Big Showdown 4' event. It is crazy to see quarter-mile drag racing on 24-inch wheels, but also highly entertaining, right?
