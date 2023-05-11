This Is How a Harley-Davidson Slim Looks Like With a Broken Back and Extreme Makeover

More than a year ago we featured here on autoevolution a custom motorcycle build called The Artwork. The bike is the creation of a custom garage based in Switzerland called Bundnerbike.
I mentioned this machine for two reasons. First, given how we talked about it so long ago, it serves as a testimony to how prolific some garages are, with us writing about them for years on end as we go through their work.
Secondly, The Artwork is a two-wheeler that served as inspiration for the one we're here to discuss today. A build not-so-fortunately named A Piece of Art No. 2, but one that looks, even if we thought it impossible at the time, better than the first one.
Just like The Artwork, the No.2 is based on a Slim model. You know, that member of the Softail family that was introduced by Harley about a decade ago to bring a much-needed vintage feel to the range. No longer part of the American bike maker's offering, the Slim still manages to stay in the news thanks to the many modified variants that we keep uncovering.
For the purposes of the A Piece of Art No. 2 project, the Slim underwent extensive modifications, to such a degree in fact that the end product is almost impossible to liken to the original bike.
Officially described as a machine with a "reduced bobber look," the custom takes everything to the extreme. The front wheel, fitted at the end of a long fork, has been pushed as far as possible from the bike's chassis. At the opposite end, a positively massive wheel sits as close as possible to the frame.
The two elements conspire with the massive, arched fuel tank to make the seat located further back look so lowered into the frame you'll probably get the feeling you're dragging your behind on the asphalt when riding this. It looks like a bike with a broken back, very uncomfortable to ride, but remains a true visual treat.
The real artwork on this thing, at least according to Bundnerbike, is the exhaust system. Left in raw metal form, it snakes down and away from the (probably) still-stock engine to provide the much-needed visual disconnect with the rest of the build.
Sadly, with the exception of Brembo being mentioned as the supplier of the braking hardware, we don't get much info on what exact custom parts were used for the build, or who is responsible for creating them in the first place. Then again, you have to admit a piece of art is at times better left unexplained.
The price of the build is also not disclosed, but considering how Bundnerbike is the crew behind the $2 million Bucherer, don't expect this one to be a bargain.
