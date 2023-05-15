Harley-Davidson Rebel Boy Is the Killer Custom Way to Handle a Breakout

It's not at all uncommon for makers of Harley-Davidson aftermarket parts to at times try their own hand at assembling in-house brewed custom rides. After all, this is the main way for them to advertise their products and hone their skill. And it's also one great way we the general public get to discover new talent as well.
We've decided this week to expand our coverage of custom Harley-Davidson motorcycles by bringing before you another custom crew hailing from Lithuania. That's a small country located in the northern part of the Old Continent, but large enough to hold more than one such talented garages.
Called Killer Custom, the shop does not have a portfolio as large as some of the competition's, but the six motorcycle they've put together recently are more than worth the look. And we'll start with something called Rebel Boy.
Contrary to what common sense when it comes to custom Harleys will tell you, the Rebel Boy was not originally a Fat Boy, but a Breakout. It was chosen because, as per Killer Custom, this is one of the "most popular and desirable models ever produced." The goal of the build was to make a "rideable, low and fierce bike." Whether the crew succeeded or not in achieving that it's for each of us to judge.
Starting from a 2020 Breakout, the crew created a low rider with a color that is reminiscent at some level of the Ford Mustang Bullitt. It rides on the original Breakout wheels, supported now by a progressive suspension system and a lowering kit, and still packs the same 114 engine it originally had on.
Up front the bike received a large headlight fairing that makes it look a lot more aggressive. Behind that, a new handlebar, complete with mirrors, has been fitted above the fork, while below it a radiator cover now sits to make the bike's body look more massive.
The fuel tank seems to have been left in stock form as all, with the exception of the special paint and graphic. Further back, the seat stands out as one of the most luxurious elements of the ride. The piece is supported by a custom fender with integrated rear lights of the LED variety. Front to rear, a series of custom covers have been included wherever they were needed.
Killer Custom does not provide an overall cost for the build, but the list of parts used on the Rebel Boy amounts to a total of just 5,000 euros (about $5,400 at today's exchange rates). Sure, that does not include the man-hours spent making it and the paint job, but it's still low enough to make this type of conversion one of the most affordable we've seen in a very long time.
Called Killer Custom, the shop does not have a portfolio as large as some of the competition's, but the six motorcycle they've put together recently are more than worth the look. And we'll start with something called Rebel Boy.
Contrary to what common sense when it comes to custom Harleys will tell you, the Rebel Boy was not originally a Fat Boy, but a Breakout. It was chosen because, as per Killer Custom, this is one of the "most popular and desirable models ever produced." The goal of the build was to make a "rideable, low and fierce bike." Whether the crew succeeded or not in achieving that it's for each of us to judge.
Starting from a 2020 Breakout, the crew created a low rider with a color that is reminiscent at some level of the Ford Mustang Bullitt. It rides on the original Breakout wheels, supported now by a progressive suspension system and a lowering kit, and still packs the same 114 engine it originally had on.
Up front the bike received a large headlight fairing that makes it look a lot more aggressive. Behind that, a new handlebar, complete with mirrors, has been fitted above the fork, while below it a radiator cover now sits to make the bike's body look more massive.
The fuel tank seems to have been left in stock form as all, with the exception of the special paint and graphic. Further back, the seat stands out as one of the most luxurious elements of the ride. The piece is supported by a custom fender with integrated rear lights of the LED variety. Front to rear, a series of custom covers have been included wherever they were needed.
Killer Custom does not provide an overall cost for the build, but the list of parts used on the Rebel Boy amounts to a total of just 5,000 euros (about $5,400 at today's exchange rates). Sure, that does not include the man-hours spent making it and the paint job, but it's still low enough to make this type of conversion one of the most affordable we've seen in a very long time.