You'll Never Guess How Much the Harley-Davidson Orange Bullet Cost to Make

In the current lineup of new motorcycles Harley-Davidson is offering, the Sportster S is perhaps the meanest looking, aggressive one in stock form. Short and stubby, it looks like it's ready to punch the competition out of the way through simple form and determination.
We've had this bike around, in its current incarnation, since 2021. It was unleashed by the Milwaukee company as a means for it to create the Sport category of bikes that now also includes the two Nightsters, and return to a segment it ignored for a while.
That means the bike has been on the market for the past two years, and in the motorcycle industry two years is more than enough time for a model to become a solid base of custom crews. To be fair, we've already lost track of how many custom Sportsters we've seen, but we can safely claim we'll never get tired of them.
The latest such proposition comes from Lithuania, where a custom crew going by the name Killer Custom activates. These guys are first and foremost makers of custom parts for Harley-Davidsons, but not long ago they ventured into assembling their own rides for everyone to see.
Killer's portfolio doesn’t comprise more than six motorcycles at the moment, but each of them is special in its own way. And they all have something interesting in common: they are not at all expensive builds.
The two Killer rides we've already discussed, the Rebel Boy and Black Mustang, both wear custom bits that are not worth more than 5,000 euros. That's about $5,400 at today's exchange rates, and a literal bargain compared to what else is out there.
True, Killer Custom leaves the most expensive parts stock (things like the wheels and exhaust system), and that surely helps in keeping prices down. But a custom bike that wears just 1,800 euros ($1,900) worth of custom bits and still looks amazing is something we almost never come across.
Yet here it is, a custom Sportster S, short and stubby as we know it, yet much more aggressively visible than the regular variant. And that look was achieved solely by means of custom graphics with a lot of orange, loads of custom covers, a new front fender, and the fitting of a fairing over the headlight.
What it means is that, in essence, one can achieve the looks you see here for as little as under $20,000. That amount includes the $16,399 Harley is asking for a brand new, 2023 Sportster S, the $1,900 for parts as seen on the Orange Bullet, and pay for a few man-hours.
Not at all expensive for a great bike with a custom look, meant to make it stand out in a gathering of similar rides, don't you think?
That means the bike has been on the market for the past two years, and in the motorcycle industry two years is more than enough time for a model to become a solid base of custom crews. To be fair, we've already lost track of how many custom Sportsters we've seen, but we can safely claim we'll never get tired of them.
The latest such proposition comes from Lithuania, where a custom crew going by the name Killer Custom activates. These guys are first and foremost makers of custom parts for Harley-Davidsons, but not long ago they ventured into assembling their own rides for everyone to see.
Killer's portfolio doesn’t comprise more than six motorcycles at the moment, but each of them is special in its own way. And they all have something interesting in common: they are not at all expensive builds.
The two Killer rides we've already discussed, the Rebel Boy and Black Mustang, both wear custom bits that are not worth more than 5,000 euros. That's about $5,400 at today's exchange rates, and a literal bargain compared to what else is out there.
True, Killer Custom leaves the most expensive parts stock (things like the wheels and exhaust system), and that surely helps in keeping prices down. But a custom bike that wears just 1,800 euros ($1,900) worth of custom bits and still looks amazing is something we almost never come across.
Yet here it is, a custom Sportster S, short and stubby as we know it, yet much more aggressively visible than the regular variant. And that look was achieved solely by means of custom graphics with a lot of orange, loads of custom covers, a new front fender, and the fitting of a fairing over the headlight.
What it means is that, in essence, one can achieve the looks you see here for as little as under $20,000. That amount includes the $16,399 Harley is asking for a brand new, 2023 Sportster S, the $1,900 for parts as seen on the Orange Bullet, and pay for a few man-hours.
Not at all expensive for a great bike with a custom look, meant to make it stand out in a gathering of similar rides, don't you think?