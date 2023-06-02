Harley-Davidson Evel Knievel Has the Looks of a Daredevil Ride, Can't Jump Over Cars

If you are into motorized stunts and all, then the name (and legacy) of Evel Knievel means a lot to you. A motorcycle rider by trade, the Motorcycle Hall of Fame American was at the center of two-wheeled stunts for years, being responsible for over 75 ramp-to-ramp jumps on the back of a motorcycle.
For his dealings, the performer used a number of motorcycles, but he became famous on the back of a Harley-Davidson XR750. He rode it for six years, between 1970 and 1976, claiming a world record for jumping over no less than 19 cars – a record that went unchallenged for 27 years, until another Harley of the same make, ridden by Bubba Blackwell, jumped over 20 cars.
With such a successful life, it's no wonder the man is still celebrated today, including through custom builds meant to honor him. The most recent we've stumbled upon is this one here, put together by Spanish custom garage Lord Drake.
Named after the stuntman, the custom did not start life as an XR750, but was originally a 2005 Sportster. It's a build commissioned by a French customer sometime in 2018, so chances are that's where you'll see it roaming the streets even today.
Taking after another Lord Drake build, the Soulbreaker, the Evel Knievel was put together in scrambler style, with one of the most impressive things about it being the paint job – the colors of the American flag, the name of the stuntman, and the number one, they all are featured in such as way as to make no secret of what the ride is supposed to honor.
But the paint is, of course, not the only modification made. To turn the Sportster into a scrambler, the shop modified everything from the peanut-shaped fuel tank to the suspension system. The wheels were exchanged for 19 and 18-inch pieces (front and rear), and both have been placed under custom steel fenders.
The engine of the ride is still the original one, but some of the elements that aid in its operation are aftermarket. I'm talking here of course about the breathing apparatus, made of an aftermarket air filter and a Vance & Hines exhaust, but also about a chain conversion. Braking power is supplied by DNA hardware.
It may not be an XR, but the Harley-Davidson Evel Knievel sure looks ready to attempt a big jump over a bunch of cars parked between ramps. It can't do that, of course, first and foremost because at the time of writing there is no other rider out there the likes of Knievel. Then, even if there were such a rider, it's unlikely the current owner will let this tribute bike go easily to be used in stunts.
