Harley-Davidson XR750 Turns 50, Jet Fire Orange to Engulf Competition Bikes

Back in 1970, Harley-Davidson decided it's time to replace the KR750 competition bike with a new model. Its replacement was the XR750, a motorcycle considered to be the most successful one ever to race in the AMA Grand National Championships. This year, the bike turns 50 years old, all of them spent on the track.
To mark the moment, Harley-Davidson announced a colorful move: Jet Fire Orange, the competition colors used by the Harley-Davidson Factory Flat Track team, will be featured all across Harley's racing hardware. That means it will be shown on Super Twins, Production Twins, and the Screamin’ Eagle/Vance & Hines NHRA Pro Stock motorcycles.
To make sure the message goes through, team haulers, uniforms, and branded accessories will also display the colors.
“The XR750 is the winningest motorcycle in AMA Pro Racing motorcycle history,” said in a statement Jon Bekefy, General Manager of Brand Marketing at Harley-Davidson.
“Harley-Davidson is taking its 50th anniversary as a moment to reflect on the legacy and individuals who have designed, engineered, tuned, and raced the XR750 during its years of competition, and to celebrate Harley-Davidson’s 2020 racing efforts.”
The XR750 first saw action 50 years ago powered by a Sportster-based engine. From 1972 to 2008, the bike scored 28 AMA Grand National Championships wins, making it the bike with the most wins in history in this competition. The machine even got the attention of daredevil Evil Knievel, who rode one from 1970 to 1976.
The current generation of XR750 will continue to compete in flat track races, this time powered by a race-tuned 750cc Harley-Davidson Revolution X V-Twin engine. Originally developed for the Street 750, the racing variant comes with all the power it needs to make it a success story for more years to come.
Separately, on March 14, Harley-Davidson Factory Flat Track Racing Team will hit the track in the season opener at Daytona International Speedway with three riders mounting XG750R competition motorcycles.
