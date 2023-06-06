Harley-Davidson Softail Slim Has a Massive Rear Wheel to Drive a Heavily Modified Body

There are a lot of custom motorcycle garages out there, but few of them are so prolific that they allow themselves to create modified bikes centered on the same design idea, effectively giving birth to custom bike families. The Swiss from Bundnerbike are part of this select group, and have created over the years several lines of builds.
One of them is that of the Art bikes. Unlike what the name says, they are not characterized by some plastic art-like trait or features, but are in themselves works of art for the industry they're part of.
Since we started our coverage of Bundnerbike's work several years back, we've uncovered two motorcycles from this series, namely The Artwork and the A Piece of Art No. 2. As we move deeper into the shop's portfolio, we've now dug up the original A Piece of Art.
Just like the other two, this one is based on a Softail Slim as well. That's a type of ride Harley itself sold not until long ago (the breed was discontinued in 2021), meaning it's still fresh in the collective memory of riders.
A Piece of Art is based on an older variant of the Slim (we're not told the exact model year), but the way it was put together makes it almost immune to the passage of time.
The build is a perfect example of beautiful craftsmanship, but there's one element about it that dominates the entire picture: the massive rear wheel. We're talking about a piece of hardware just 17 inches in diameter, but to the extreme side of possible width, 330 mm.
Such a size is not something we haven't seen before, but in this case it looks like the rest of the machine was somehow built around this wheel, which becomes a sort of center element of the work of art.
The other main modifications made by the Swiss garage are the fitting of a new fuel tank that is wider yet slimmer than what was originally on the frame, a new Ohlins fork up front, Brembo braking hardware on the wheels, and all the required fitting of smaller bits, including covers, grips, footrests, and so on.
The shop says the frame of the ride has been modified, but it doesn't go into the specifics of what that means – the new fuel tank and sunken seat are clear indications of at least some work being performed. The engine held in the frame is still the stock one, now rocking a new air filter and exhaust system.
Bundnerbike doesn't say who the A Piece of Art was made for, nor does it reveal any info on how much money was spent on it. It's a work of art-meets custom bike, though, so don't expect such a conversion to be cheap.
