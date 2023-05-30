Harley-Davidson Darkliner Is How a Black Hole Would Look Like If It Were a Bike

For a couple of years now we've been going through the most impressive Harley-Davidson custom motorcycle builds, put together by some of the most prolific shops on this planet. One of the shops we covered is called Nine Hills, and it's based over in Poland.
The name is one of the most important ones on the European scene, having been responsible over the past few years for over 50 custom builds assembled for customers all across the continent. Believe it or not, we've featured all of their rides already here on autoevolution, except one.
The last bike made by Nine Hills we're going to show you, at least until the crew spits out another one, is the ride we have here. It's called Darkliner, for reasons that are more than obvious (just check out the gallery to see what I mean), and it's based on a 2013 Breakout.
The bike is one of the shop's oldest builds. In fact, it's the one that "set the direction" for future Nine Hills custom works, as the crew (and the world) was making the transition from the Rocker to the Breakout.
Because this is one of the first Nine Hills builds, extensive details about what went into making it are rather scarce. That means we don't have an exact picture of what was changed, or where the parts used came from, but that doesn't rob the build of its appeal in the slightest.
The first thing that strikes us, aside from the obvious blackness of the ride, is the bodywork, completely different from the stock machine. Everything from the front fender to the rear one, and going through the fuel tank and lowered waist, has been modified in an attempt to give the Breakout more aggressive lines and an improved stance.
The wheels seem to have the same design as the stock ones, but the one at the rear does look a tad wider. In between them, a series of aftermarket accessories, from covers to the air filter, can be seen. The exhaust system slapped over the stock engine of the Breakout is no longer the original one, but was replaced by a new piece of hardware of undisclosed provenance.
On top of it all, an air suspension system was installed, helping the Breakout achieve a "heavy drag silhouette."
After it was completed, this black hole on wheels went on to win recognition at both Polish and European custom shows. Its current whereabouts are not known, and neither is the cost that went into making it.
So, until Nine Hills comes out with something else, the Darkliner is the last ride showing off the shop's work here on autoevolution. Not a bad way to bid farewell, wouldn't you say?
