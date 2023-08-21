Harley-Davidson Jackal Is Dark, Vicious and Ready to Bite

The jackal is one of the most loathed of all dogs. Ever since the age of the ancient Egyptians, they were assigned maleficent traits, and their bad fame continues to this day: they are seen as killers, thugs, and cowards. Despite it all, the jackal remains a potent figure in human mythology.
All the above are bad things the namesake custom Harley-Davidson we have here seems not to be. A daring build deserves a daring name, even if potentially controversial, and that's exactly what we have in the Harley-Davidson Jackal shown here.
Originally a V-Rod of the Night Rod variety, the motorcycle crossed paths with Japanese custom garage Bad Land and was turned into one of the most radical builds of its kind we've ever seen, with scores of modifications making the two-wheeler look simply vicious.
Already a bad boy of the motorcycle scene, the Night Rod was taken to new levels of fierceness with the fitting of an incredibly large number of custom parts, all of them coming together in such a way they make the two-wheeler look ready to obliterate anything in its path.
It all starts with the wheels, Bad Land-made custom pieces sized 21 inches at the front and 18 inches at the rear. They both wear Avon Cobra tires over the cut disc-spade metal parts.
Custom fenders shield both of them from the elements, and are held in place by extraordinary pieces of hardware: a girder fork at the front and an insanely wide and long swingarm at the rear.
The rear wheel is 300 mm wide and gets its spin with the help of a chain. Stopping power falls to a combination of Misumi and Brembo hardware. It needs them to hold in check the power of the Night Rod's original engine, enhanced with the fitting of a Bad Land exhaust system installed as low as possible on the bike.
The many covers that went into the build, the many shiny rivets and bolts, and the blackness of the bike's paint job conspire to make the Jackal a very powerful presence on the road or elsewhere. And so do Ken's Factory elements, namely the grips, mirrors, turn signals. The specially designed headlight, the handlebar, and the seat meant to support the rider have all been designed and executed by Bad Land itself.
Speaking of the roads it now travels, the new bike's present whereabouts are not known, and the price of the thing is a mystery as well. The Harley-Davidson Jackal was first shown by the Japanese garage earlier in August, so chances are sightings of it are rare at this time. We are not told who it was made for, or why the Jackal name was chosen for it.
