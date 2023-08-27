This Luxury Tiny House Floats, Has an Office for Working from Home

Tiny living doesn't have to know geographical limitations if it can be helped. At least, that's what a new U.S.-based startup is arguing, proposing a new type of live-aboard units that are equal parts smart, efficient, and luxurious.
Earlier this month, Reina Boats introduced the concept of Houseyachts, described as a mix of several things: a houseboat, a luxury yacht (a catamaran, to be more precise), a premium piece of real estate, and a mobile home, with the best features of all these. These Houseyachts will also come with sustainable features, premium finishes, and extended lifespans while offering complete freedom to move on both water and land.
Color you intrigued, isn't it incredible?!
At first glance, one such Houseyacht isn't that much different from a houseboat or even some of those newer types of floating luxury homes, but Reina Boats swears it is. The difference is in efficient propulsion, with the possibility to run hotel functions on solar energy, and in the wide range of models – the larger of which will be able to sail out to sea, while the smaller will be able to travel on land by simply plopping it onto a trailer.
The Midi M34 is designed as a live-aboard tiny home for digital nomads, though probably not the kind who makes a day-to-day living off social media. It's 34 feet (10.3 meters) in total length and offers a living space of 305 square feet (28.3 square meters) across two levels, one designed exclusively for living (and work) and the other for entertaining. This is the home of tomorrow's well-off digital nomad who's into entertaining parties as large as 18 when they're not working to fund this unique lifestyle.
Like all the other models in the range, regardless of size, the Midi has smart home features that enhance comfort and efficiency. Propulsion comes from twin Mercury outboards of the latest generation to offer less noise and vibrations, as certified by the Ultra Low Emissions rating from the California Air Resources Board (CARB), and higher efficiency. For an even greener footprint, solar cells on the roof could replace generators and help run hotel functions, and this would be possible without sacrificing deck space.
The bedroom offers storage and considerable space to move about. The kitchen is compact but could work for a pair of digital nomads, and there's also a dedicated home office inside the spacious living room. Digital nomads might have flexible schedules and everything, but they still need a place to sit down and get stuff done, right?
The dining area is outside, on the deck. The bathroom is split into two rooms so that you can use the toilet and the shower at the same time.
But it's the live-aboard quality of the Midi that Reina is focusing on in marketing. "If you want the kind of tiny house on the water that you can live in and work from long-term, comfortably, the Midi is perfect for you," the company says. To further sweeten the pot, Reina promises a maximum speed of 8 knots (9.2 mph/15 kph) and a durable, low-maintenance hull of marine-grade aluminum that offers maximum stability and durability.
The only thing that Reina Boats doesn't do to sweeten the pot is offer estimated pricing. But we won't have to wait that long to form an idea about that since the first unit of Houseyacht, the Reina Live 44DR model, will debut at the 2023 Ford Lauderdale International Boat Show in October this year.
It's best to be prepared, though: while not exactly a rarity, floating homes like this one aren't known as affordable. They are, in fact, the opposite of that.
It's the diversity of the proposed range that sets Reina apart from other bold startups on this niche of the market. As we've seen on a couple of previous occasions, the Reina Houseyachts will suit all budgets and all purposes, whether you're looking for a dayboat, a yacht to live on and entertain, or a vacation floating chalet.
The layout is similar to the one on the larger Reina Live 44DR, with the private spaces on the main deck and those for entertaining located on the upper deck. There are only two berths for permanent guests inside the main bedroom, on the queen-size bed, but an additional pair could crash on the couch in the living room, while the upstairs sofa could sleep another two – albeit under the open sky. Nonetheless, the maximum sleeping capacity would be for six people, while max passenger capacity is 18.
Up on the open deck is another dining table, another generously sized L-shaped couch, and a pair of lounge seats placed in front of a hammock. This deck is truly made for entertaining, spacious, and with enough furniture pieces (all from Turkish company Lazzoni) to accommodate a large party.
