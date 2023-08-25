New BMW X5 xDrive40Li Is a Longer, More Spacious SUV America Can't Have

Facelift after facet. That is exactly what BMW did in China with the X5, rolling out the xDrive40Li version of the long-wheelbase SAV (Sports Activity Vehicle).
BMW had updated the regular X5 and X6 as a mid-cycle refresh back in February. The model comes with a longer wheelbase (5.11 inches or 130 millimeters), which translates into more space onboard for those sitting in the rear seats. Larger rear doors provide easier access in the back.
The German carmaker updated the front facia, coming up with a new reinterpretation of the headlights, with an outline now 35 millimeters (1.4 inches) narrower than before and kidney grille. The Iconic Glow kidney grille is standard for both versions.
The daytime driving lights point outwards like arrows and play the part of turn indicators. The Matrix LED headlights with adaptive controls and the BMW Selective Beam non-dazzling high beam are standard on the X5 xDrive40Li and come as an option on the X5 xDrive30Li.
At the opposite end, the rear light units have also undergone plastic surgery, now sporting fiber-optic light guide elements creating an illuminated X motif.
The BMW X5 for China is manufactured in China at the Dadong plant by the BMW Brilliance joint venture. Two versions will be available. The entry-level BMW X5 will be the xDrive30Li version powered by the 2.0-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine that delivers 254 horsepower (258 PS) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque. As discouraging as this displacement sounds for a vehicle of the size of the X5, the model is still able to do the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) run in 7.2 seconds.
Upper in the range, there is the 3.0-liter X5 xDrive40Li. The straight-six turbo engine-powered version gets 375 horsepower (380 PS) and only takes 5.5 seconds to get from 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph). Both versions come with the new eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission. Both engine get the 48 V mild-hybrid tech.
The BMW iDrive with QuickSelect has also been updated, getting a new menu structure and new home screen. The Chinese model gets the frameless BMW Curved Display, slightly angled towards the driver and made up of a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch touchscreen.
Equipment such as the electroplated detailing on the steering wheel and door panels and the smartphone tray with inductive charging are exclusive to the Chinese market.
The facelift X5 will going to hit the Chinese market in September 2023.
