2000 – 2006 BMWs Equipped With Takata's Deadly Airbags Shouldn't Be Driven, Says BMW

How long has it been since Takata airbags were deemed way too risky in case of a crash? The saga began roughly 10 years ago with the recall of 3.6 million vehicles equipped with deadly airbags produced by TK Holdings in Mexico. Countless injuries and fatalities later, the Japanese corporation declared bankruptcy in 2017, only to be purchased by a Chinese-owned company headquartered in the US.

10 photos Photo: BMW / edited