Seasoned BMW M6 Looks Like a Supercar Bully With G-Power's Upgrades

Production of the BMW M6 ended in 2019, and we haven't heard much about it ever since, save for the occasional tuning job or drag race. But this pretty performance-focused GT, which shares its underpinnings with the F10 and F01 generations of the 5er and 7er, respectively, is back under the spotlight thanks to G-Power.
The renowned tuner took to social media recently to highlight a few upgrades for the BMW M6 Coupe. The work is simple yet effective, as it comprises some tweaks on the outside that do not ruin the looks of this otherwise head-turning machine and a healthy power boost.
In the latter department, you are looking at a breathtaking 770 ps (759 hp/566 kW) and 950 Nm (701 lb-ft) of torque. The extra oomph over the standard 600 ps (592 hp/441 kW) and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) produced by the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 in the Competition was obtained courtesy of the upgraded turbos, intercooler, downpipes, exhaust system, and new software. As an option, G-Power recommends upgrading the clutch, adding a racing air filter, and a few other bits and bobs. Pricing is set at €23,110.99 (equal to $25,405) in Germany.
You're probably curious how fast the BMW M6 Coupe is with this much power available at a hard push of the loud pedal. But the thing is, we don't know. G-Power has refrained from releasing any performance numbers. Nevertheless, considering that the stock model can deal with the 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) sprint in 3.8 seconds, we are probably looking at some 3.5 seconds or less. Top speed is capped at 305 kph (190 mph) with the M Driver's Pack or 250 kph (155 mph) without it. All versions of the BMW M6 feature a front-engine and rear-wheel drive layout, and they were available with a six-speed manual or a smooth-shifting seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
Interested parties can find other parts for the M6 on G-Power's shelves, like the sports steering wheel with a tiny display. The pictured car rides on new wheels, with a multi-spoke design and a bi-tone look, which feature the tuner's logo on the center caps. The BMW roundels were also replaced by the tuner's emblem, and the vehicle sports a gorgeous satin black finish (or is that a wrap?). Finally, they gave it a carbon body kit and a large wing-out back, which doesn't do justice to this pretty machine. If anything, we think it looks much better without it. Customers probably won't need the alleged extra downforce generated by it because not many people are into track days. As no interior images were released at the time of writing, we will assume that it has remained stock – and that's not bad.
In the latter department, you are looking at a breathtaking 770 ps (759 hp/566 kW) and 950 Nm (701 lb-ft) of torque. The extra oomph over the standard 600 ps (592 hp/441 kW) and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) produced by the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 in the Competition was obtained courtesy of the upgraded turbos, intercooler, downpipes, exhaust system, and new software. As an option, G-Power recommends upgrading the clutch, adding a racing air filter, and a few other bits and bobs. Pricing is set at €23,110.99 (equal to $25,405) in Germany.
You're probably curious how fast the BMW M6 Coupe is with this much power available at a hard push of the loud pedal. But the thing is, we don't know. G-Power has refrained from releasing any performance numbers. Nevertheless, considering that the stock model can deal with the 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) sprint in 3.8 seconds, we are probably looking at some 3.5 seconds or less. Top speed is capped at 305 kph (190 mph) with the M Driver's Pack or 250 kph (155 mph) without it. All versions of the BMW M6 feature a front-engine and rear-wheel drive layout, and they were available with a six-speed manual or a smooth-shifting seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
Interested parties can find other parts for the M6 on G-Power's shelves, like the sports steering wheel with a tiny display. The pictured car rides on new wheels, with a multi-spoke design and a bi-tone look, which feature the tuner's logo on the center caps. The BMW roundels were also replaced by the tuner's emblem, and the vehicle sports a gorgeous satin black finish (or is that a wrap?). Finally, they gave it a carbon body kit and a large wing-out back, which doesn't do justice to this pretty machine. If anything, we think it looks much better without it. Customers probably won't need the alleged extra downforce generated by it because not many people are into track days. As no interior images were released at the time of writing, we will assume that it has remained stock – and that's not bad.